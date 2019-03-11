IPSX Selects QuantHouse To Distribute Its Commercial Real Estate Pricing Feeds To Global Quant Community - Delivering Opportunities To Develop In-House Algo Trading Models Engineered To Enable The Trading Of Commercial Real Estate As An Asset Class

QuantHouse, the leading independent global provider of end-to-end systematic trading solutions including innovative market data services, algo trading platform and infrastructure solutions, today announced that real-time pricing feeds from The International Property Securities Exchange (IPSX) are now available globally to all QuantHouse members looking to trade real estate as an asset class.
IPSX is the world’s first regulated securities Exchange dedicated to trading companies owning single commercial real estate assets. The Exchange provides an alternative public capital markets option for real estate asset owners to progress an Initial Public Offering of their assets on a fully regulated market.
QuantHouse provides the technology to distribute IPSX pricing feeds through a single API to its community of hedge funds, asset managers and banks who require pricing feeds to trade real estate. These real estate pricing feeds will enable firms to set internal pricing models and algo trading models. As a result, quant traders will be able to incorporate IPSX real estate execution into their trading strategies.
Stephane Leroy, Business Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer, QuantHouse, said, “IPSX is democratizing the real estate market for the first time, opening up a previously non-mainstream asset class to a much broader investment base. Whereas we are using our established model of API distribution of their pricing feeds, we consider their disruptive approach a perfect fit for automated traders in our community. We are not just simply a provider of technology to IPSX; by using our global distribution capabilities, IPSX will also benefit from new investors within our community. The addition of IPSX to our API Ecosystem illustrates our capabilities to present well managed and multi-asset class opportunities for our members.”
Alan Ramsay, Chief Executive, IPSX added, “The majority of exchanges are arguably still using technologies that were developed in the 1980s. When we created IPSX and developed our pricing feeds, it was important to us that we identified a partner using next generation technology. Collaboration with QuantHouse means we are able to meet the needs of quant traders by providing instant access to our pricing feeds via API-based technologies. Those taking our pricing feeds also benefit from QuantHouse’s backtesting, replay and storage environment to develop their algos. We are the only dedicated real estate exchange providing a public market listing option for both real estate owners and investors and which allows them to trade and execute real estate as a single asset.”