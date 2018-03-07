IPC Unveils Global Diversity And Inclusion Programme

IPC, a leading global provider of secure, compliant communications and networking solutions for the financial markets community, is today unveiling a global Diversity and Inclusion Programme.
IPC’s Diversity and Inclusion Programme is intended to reinforce a long-held company value and focus on fostering a greater sense of diversity and inclusiveness among employees through a renewed commitment to continuously attract, retain and nurture the best industry talent and promote a sense of belonging within IPC teams. As part of this global effort, the company plans to announce new partnerships, certifications and events in support of the programme throughout this year.
The programme will focus on actively engaging employees by improving support and development regardless of characteristics such as gender, race, ethnicity, religious beliefs, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, culture, language or physical and cognitive disabilities.
“As a global company with more than 1,400 employees across six continents in all major financial cities, it’s important to have different thinking styles and voices from a wide range of backgrounds heard across our organisation,” said Neil Barua, chief executive officer of IPC. “Our Diversity and Inclusion Programme celebrates individual differences as a way to help our employees achieve greater success, and to benefit our company overall.”
IPC’s investment in a diversity and inclusion programme reinforces its commitment to a diversified employee population being critical to the company’s continued growth and success. Through mentoring, training, enhanced work practices and processes tied to a strategic plan with measurable milestones, IPC management is committed to making the programme a priority initiative.
As part of the programme, IPC is implementing work streams that open new opportunities for employees to gain critical skills, develop strong cross-company relationships and become part of a sustainable community that inspires company loyalty.