IPC Strikes Strategic Partnership With Trusted Data Solutions - Providing Solutions For Global Compliant Access, Management And Transformation Of Voice And Electronic Data

IPC, a leading global provider of secure, compliant communications and networking solutions for the financial markets community, today announced a strategic partnership with Trusted Data Solutions (TDS), an expert in mobile voice recording solutions, compliance, data management and transformation services. This strategic partnership enables IPC customers to access and manage legacy and real-time voice related data in a single unified solution.
“The ability to join all voice recording under one service via a truly integrated compliance solution is a game changer for financial service firms seeking to deal with regulatory requirements in a simple and effective way,” said David Brown, chief operating officer, IPC. “IPC customers expect the best-in-breed innovative solution we are delivering with TDS, addressing the increased complexity and growing needs of the industry.”
In furtherance to this strategic partnership, IPC’s mobile voice recording business will be transitioning to TDS. IPC and TDS look forward to further developing and nurturing the MVR service, whilst ensuring a high level of service for all existing customers.
“Combining our two decades of experience as a trusted integrator in compliance data with IPC’s leading cloud and financial markets technologies provides a truly revolutionary service to customers who are looking to have a best in market solution to help them in their compliant data transformation initiatives,” said Brad Gorton, global head of communications compliance practice at TDS. “The evolution in the industry has led to an emphasis on how financial services companies manage the vast amounts of data they are faced with and how this is captured for compliance purposes.”