IPC Makes Strategic Investment In GreenKey Technologies, Creator Of Artificial Intelligence, Natural Language Processing Technologies For Financial Services

IPC, a leading global provider of secure, compliant communications and networking solutions for the financial markets community announced today that it has completed a strategic investment in GreenKey Technologies (GK), creator of natural language processing workflows for the financial markets. IPC’s investment gives the company exclusive rights to GK’s next-generation machine learning voice technologies, uniting GK’s best-in-class markets and customer insight extraction with IPC’s trading communications expertise and cloud financial ecosystem of over 6,400 diverse market participants. As part of the transaction, IPC CEO Bob Santella joins the GK board of directors, and GK founder and recently reappointed CEO Anthony Tassone becomes an IPC advisor. Former GK CEO Nader Shwayhat rejoins GK’s advisory board.
“Our investment in GreenKey is a powerful step in furthering financial services market transformation through artificial intelligence, natural language processing and data optimization innovation,” said Santella. “Looking forward, I am confident that our exclusive partnership will continue to greatly benefit IPC customers as they increasingly use voice-to-text for real-time trading communications. Likewise, Anthony’s expertise will be invaluable as IPC evaluates other new investments in financial solutions innovators.”
“GreenKey is pleased to further strengthen its relationship with IPC through this targeted investment,” said Tassone. “IPC and the OTC market at large have recognized the value in our patented natural language processing solutions, and GK’s rapidly growing team looks forward to refining the exclusive synergies created by this partnership. We very much appreciate Bob’s mentorship and guidance through the next phase of GK’s evolution.”
IPC and GreenKey are joint winners of the 2018 American Financial Technology Award (AFTA) for “Best Partnership or Alliance”. IPC’s GK investment follows the companies’ recent co-development efforts for a new, comprehensive set of tools and capabilities to enhance voice-to-text user workflows currently being rolled out worldwide to IPC customers. The new ground-breaking cloud-based solution enables IPC Unigy 360 users to harvest their audio streams as structured text data to enhance front-, middle- and back-office workflows, through the integration of voice across application and instant message services.
The new workflow tools use GK artificial intelligence to convert a user’s voice quotes and trades into a streaming transcript as it unfolds in real time and is displayed on the user’s desktop. The application can parse quotes and trades alongside conversational raw text, creating a real-time internal price data feed for organizations to easily scan and determine the most current state of multiple conversations for faster trading.
Unigy 360 unifies communications across an organization, from traders, researchers, portfolio and risk managers to surveillance and compliance professionals, technologists, settlement personnel and operations staff, with anytime, anywhere, any device access.