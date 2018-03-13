IPC Launches Partnership With Ellevate Network To Provide Greater Opportunities For Professional Women

IPC, a leading global provider of secure, compliant communications and networking solutions for the financial markets community, today announces a partnership with Ellevate Network, a global professional community focused on advancing women in the workplace and helping companies succeed. The Ellevate initiative is part of IPC’s global Diversity and Inclusion Programme.
“By fostering greater opportunities for women across all levels of our workforce, IPC will become an even stronger, more successful company,” said Neil Barua, chief executive officer, IPC. “We are making a strategic commitment to attract, hire and support the development of women leaders at our company, and our partnership with Ellevate is a significant component in our global initiative.”
IPC operates at the intersection of financial services and technology. While women make up 40 percent of the world’s workforce, according to the World Bank, only 21 percent of executives in technology are women despite research showing that having women in leadership positions aligned with a 15 percent increase in profitability, on average.
IPC is committed to women in technology. Through its Ellevate partnership, IPC will provide women with access to professional development tools and resources, including mentoring, workshops hosted by Ellevate CEO Kristy Wallace, Ellevate in-person and livestream events, webinars, articles, podcasts and videos as well as access to a diverse network of motivated, high-achieving and like-minded peers.
“Ellevate Network is proud to work with IPC to demonstrate our commitment to changing the business world from the inside out,” said Ellevate Network CEO Kristy Wallace. “We believe that cultivating women leaders is a key element in making companies stronger and more successful, and we’re thrilled to be extending our community benefits to the professional women at IPC to help make this a reality.”
IPC’s management believes that a culture of diversity is an asset and generates greater ideas and innovation. This initiative is part of IPC’s global Diversity and Inclusion Programme, which focuses on fostering a greater sense of diversity and inclusiveness.