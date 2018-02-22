IPC Collaborates With GreenKey To Bring A Powerful, AI-Based Speech Recognition Solution That Converts Real-Time Voice Into Useable Data For The Financial Markets

IPC<http://www.ipc.com/>, a leading global provider of secure, compliant communications and networking solutions for the financial markets community, and GreenKey Technologies<http://greenkeytech.com>, creator of patented voice software with integrated speech recognition designed specifically for the financial markets, today announced that they have just signed an agreement for a significant collaboration between the firms. The agreement brings to market a powerful AI-based speech recognition solution that converts real-time voice into useable data for financial market users.
The two firms have been working together since early 2017 on a voice-to-data solution that will enable IPC customers to harvest their audio streams as structured text data to enhance front-, middle- and back-office workflows. Examples include integrating high-quality voice streams into compliance, surveillance and business analytics systems, as well as speeding up front-office workflows, such as voice populating trade tickets, capturing in-stream orders and quotes, and call transcript integrations with CRM systems.
The collaboration unlocks the value in voice communications by bringing together IPC's trading communications expertise and cloud financial ecosystem of over 6,000 diverse market participants with GreenKey's next-generation machine-learning technologies.
The solution leverages GreenKey's expertise in developing highly accurate language models specifically designed for complex, noisy financial conversations. The solution will transcribe automatically all spoken conversations, by extracting quotes and trades from spoken conversations through GreenKey's patented natural language processing libraries. The solution will also summarize conversations by extracting insights, such as key terms, key phrases, speaker identities and sentiment.
"We are proud of this partnership with an innovative leader such as GreenKey. This is powerful news for the market, that comes in conjunction with our global rollout of Unigy 360, our industry game-changing solution addressing the complex and challenging communications and workflow requirements for regulated users in the global financial markets," said Don Henderson, Senior Vice-President Product and Customer success, IPC.
Unigy 360 unifies communications across an organization, from traders, researchers, portfolio and risk managers to surveillance and compliance professionals, technologists, settlement personnel and operations staff, with anytime, anywhere, any device access.
GreenKey CEO Nader Shwayhat said: "We are converting real-time voice off the turret into useable data. IPC and GreenKey are leading the industry into a new era of voice-driven workflows and analytics.We are thrilled to be working with the outstanding IPC organization and look forward to transforming the way capital markets participants manage their voice workflows."
IPC Collaborates With GreenKey To Bring A Powerful, AI-Based Speech Recognition Solution That Converts Real-Time Voice Into Useable Data For The Financial Markets
Date 22/02/2018
IPC<http://www.ipc.com/>, a leading global provider of secure, compliant communications and networking solutions for the financial markets community, and GreenKey Technologies<http://greenkeytech.com>, creator of patented voice software with integrated speech recognition designed specifically for the financial markets, today announced that they have just signed an agreement for a significant collaboration between the firms. The agreement brings to market a powerful AI-based speech recognition solution that converts real-time voice into useable data for financial market users.