IOSCO World Investor Week Gives Impetus To Investor Education And Protection

On 6 October, members of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) closed the third annual World Investor Week but their efforts to promote investor education and protection will help investors now and well into the future.
From 30 September to 6 October, securities regulators, stock exchanges, international organizations, investor associations and other IOSCO stakeholders from some 90 jurisdictions participated in this week-long campaign to foster financial literacy and investor education and protection. The topics for this year´s WIW ranged from the basics of smart investing to online investments, digital assets and initial coin offerings. Stock exchanges around the world celebrated throughout week with a Ring the Bell for Financial Literacy event, coordinated by the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE).
Ashley Alder, Chair of the IOSCO Board and the Chief Executive Officer of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission, said, “On behalf of the IOSCO Board, I commend the dedication and effort of IOSCO members and stakeholders in making the WIW 2019 such a success and in promoting investor education, investor protection and financial literacy across the globe.”
Paul Andrews, IOSCO Secretary General, said, “Global initiatives like this help bring parties together to work towards accomplishing a common agenda. It is critical to keep up this momentum to ensure that investors worldwide are better prepared, educated and protected.”
José Alexandre Vasco, Chair of IOSCO´s Committee on Retail Investors, said, “We thank all WIW participants and supporters and look forward to tallying the results of the 2019 campaign. The enthusiasm and creative initiatives that emerged on all continents will serve as an inspiration for the work in this field going forward.”
The dedicated campaign website http://www.worldinvestorweek.org provides additional information about WIW.