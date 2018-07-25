IOSCO To Launch 2018 World Investor Week To Promote Investor Education

The International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) is preparing to launch its second annual World Investor Week (WIW) from 1 through 7 October 2018, following the success of last year´s event in promoting investor education and protection and highlighting the various initiatives of securities regulators in those two areas around the globe.
The 2018 WIW involves a week of activities carried out by participating IOSCO member jurisdictions. A key objective of the WIW is to highlight the importance of investor education and protection, and to foster learning opportunities for investors, given today´s rapidly changing environment of online and technological innovations. Many members leverage the event to organize further investor education activities throughout the year.
In last year’s WIW, IOSCO members and stakeholders from some 80 jurisdictions on six continents engaged in a range of activities, offering investor-focused information and services, staging contests to increase awareness of the importance of investor education, organizing workshops and conferences, and conducting local/national campaigns in their jurisdictions. The WIW 2017 Public Report provides an overview of these activities that took place worldwide.
Ashley Alder, Chair of the IOSCO Board and the Chief Executive Officer of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission, said, “The IOSCO World Investor Week not only effectively communicates key messages to market participants regarding investor education, investor protection and financial literacy but also encourages and facilitates new initiatives among our members.”
In 2017, the G20, the World Bank, the International Forum for Investor Education (IFIE), the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the INFO Network worked with IOSCO to provide support to the WIW, emphasizing the importance of investor education and protection to global financial markets.
The dedicated campaign website www.worldinvestorweek.org provides details on the various participating authorities and the international organizations supporting this effort.