IOSCO Recommends Synchronising Clocks Used For Timestamping With UTC

The Board of the International Organization of Securities Commissions is requesting feedback on a proposed recommendation that trading venues and their participants synchronise the clocks they use for timestamping a reportable event with coordinated universal time (UTC).
The synchronisation of clocks used for recording time of a recordable event is important for establishing a clear audit trail of when trading events occur in the secondary markets. This process is increasingly important as more trading takes place across multiple venues, in different jurisdictions and at faster speeds.
The recommendation in this report proposes that if business clocks are synchronised, they should be synchronised to a common time - UTC.
IOSCO welcomes comments on this consultation report on or before 13 November 2019