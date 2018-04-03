IOSCO, IFIE To Celebrate 10th Anniversary Of Investor Education Conference Partnership - Global Conference, Hosted By JSDA, Draws Experts To Japan To Discuss Mission Of Fostering Resiliency In An Era Of Dynamic Change

IFIE (The International Forum for Investor Education) and IOSCO (The International Organization of Securities Commissions) are partnering for their 10th annual event, titled “Building Lifelong Financial Resiliency in a Changing Environment.” The Japan Securities Dealers Association is hosting this year’s IFIE-IOSCO Global Investor Education Conference in Tokyo, Japan, from 9-11 April.
WHAT: This year’s 10th Anniversary Conference focuses on improving financial resilience for individuals and the organizations that serve them. Emergent trends will be addressed, such as Cryptocurrency and Initial Coin Offerings (ICO), demographic challenges, and the development of financial technologies (Fintech). Case studies, panels, roundtables, breakout discussions, and skill-building sessions featuring the world’s top investor education and financial capability professions will be used to address challenges in Growth and Emerging Market (GEM) jurisdictions as well as in Advanced Markets. Come to Tokyo to network with key leaders in the field and take advantage of the shared strategies, information, tools and tips!
For more information on the 2018 programme, visit www.ifie.org/2018conference. Social media posts will use the event hashtag #IFIEIOSCOCon2018.
WHO: Conference Speakers include
- Takao Ochi, State Minister for Financial Services, Government of Japan;
- Paul Andrews, Secretary General, International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) & Past Chair, International Forum for Investor Education (IFIE);
- Shigeharu Suzuki, Chairman & CEO, Japan Securities Dealers Association (JSDA);
- Koichi Ishikura, Director & Chief Officer for International Affairs and Research, Japan Securities Dealers Association (JSDA) & Chair, International Forum for Investor Education (IFIE);
- Lori Schock, Director, Office of Investor Education and Advocacy, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) & Chair, 2018 IFIE-IOSCO Conference Programme Committee;
- Robert Stammers, CFA, Director of Investor Engagement, CFA Institute & Vice Chair, IFIE;
- Ana Leoni, Head of Education, Brazilian Financial and Capital Markets Association (ANBIMA); Secretary-Treasurer, International Forum for Investor Education (IFIE);
- Flore-Anne Messy, Head of the Financial Affairs Division, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD); and
- Masamichi Kono, Deputy Secretary-General, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).
Click here for full speaker list.
WHEN: Monday, 9 April – Wednesday, 11 April 2018
WHERE: Hotel Okura Tokyo
2-10-4 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan 105-0001 (map)
The 2018 IFIE-IOSCO conference is sponsored by JSDA, ANBIMA (Brazil), FINRA (U.S.) and CFA Institute(Global).
ABOUT THE GROUPS
IFIE - The International Forum for Investor Education (IFIE) is the only global organization solely focused on developing and strengthening multi-sector resources toward implementation of Financial Capability/Investor Education programmes and initiatives worldwide. IFIE networks with multi-sector stakeholder organization members and partners within and across jurisdictions; engages multi-sector expertise across the continuum of the financial capability/investor education substantive agenda; shares FC/IE strategies, content and best practices developed worldwide; conducts problem-solving and capacity/infrastructure-building, implementation-oriented virtual and face-to-face programming and working groups; collaborates on FC/IE initiatives with other global entities such as IOSCO and The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD); strengthens the IFIE Global-Regional Chapter Network — in Asia, the Americas, Middle East North Africa (Europe and Africa in development) — by providing focused, accessible and regionally relevant activities, problem-solving, and support. See www.ifie.org.
IOSCO - The International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), established in 1983, is the acknowledged international body that brings together the world's securities regulators and is recognized as the global standard setter for the securities sector. IOSCO develops, implements and promotes adherence to internationally recognized standards for securities regulation, and is dedicated to enhancing investor protection and promoting investor confidence. IOSCO's membership regulates more than 95% of the world's securities market and is one of the few international organizations that includes all the major emerging market jurisdictions within its membership. See www.iosco.org.
JSDA - The Japan Securities Dealers Association (JSDA) is a Self-Regulatory Organization (SRO) and trade association for the securities industry in Japan. JSDA extensively regulates market intermediaries aiming to protect investors by ensuring fair securities transactions. As a Founding member and current Chair of IFIE, as well as a member of IOSCO's Committee 8 on Retail Investors, JSDA promotes and conducts financial and investor education programmes throughout Japan. See: www.jsda.or.jp/en.