ION GTP Wins Best Sell-Side OMS At The TradingTech Insight Awards - Latest Accolade Confirms ION’s Leadership In Cleared-Derivatives Workflow Technology

ION has announced that GTP, its derivatives trading platform, has won Best Sell-Side Order Management System at the A-Team TradingTech Insight Awards – North America.
Judged by a panel of experts from across the trading and technology industry, this award recognizes how ION is continuing to set the standard for cleared-derivatives workflow solutions. GTP offers automated trading, a comprehensive algo suite and order execution functionality. It enables firms to manage all their client trading activity on one platform so that they can focus on providing high-quality customer service.
GTP is also now fully integrated with XTP, ION’s trade processing solution. The combination of ION GTP with ION XTP represents the first unified front-to-back solution from a single vendor for market participants. This is the second time ION has won an award from A-Team Group this year. In April, ION’s Fidessa SOR was named Best Smart Order Routing solution at the European TradingTech Insight Awards in London.
Commenting on this latest award, Silvio Oliviero, CEO of ION Derivatives, said, “We’re honored to be recognized once again by our clients and peers. This award reflects the industry’s understanding of our commitment to helping our clients operate more efficiently by automating their workflows across the entire trade lifecycle. We continue to innovate, anticipating change in the marketplace, and we will continue to develop our technology to stay ahead of those changes.”