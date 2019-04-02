Investor Activity On GPW Group Markets – March 2019

- Decrease of the value of trading in equities on the Electronic Order Book1 on the GPW Main Market by 12.6% YoY to PLN 16.1 billion in March 2019
- Decrease of the total volume of trading in futures by 39.9% YoY to 617.0 thousand contracts in March 2019
- Increase of the value of trading in equities on the Electronic Order Book on NewConnect by 28.5% YoY to PLN 134.2 million
- Increase of the value of trading in structured products by 6.9% YoY to PLN 70.8 million in March 2019
- Increase of the total volume of forward transactions in gas by 98.4% to 10.2 TWh in March 2019
The total value of trading in equities on the GPW Main Market was PLN 16.3 billion in March 2019, representing a decrease of 14.0% year on year. The value of trading in equities on the Electronic Order Book decreased by 12.6% year on year to PLN 16.1 billion in March 2019. The average daily value of trading in equities on the Electronic Order Book stood at PLN 764.5 million in March 2019, a decrease of 12.6% year on year. The WIG index stood at 59,668.03 points at the end of March 2019, representing an increase of 2.2% year on year.
The total value of trading in equities on NewConnect increased by 14.4% year on year to PLN 135.9 million in March 2019. The value of trading in equities on the Electronic Order Book on NewConnect increased by 28.5% year on year and stood at PLN 134.2 million in March 2019.
The total volume of trading in derivatives was 617.0 thousand contracts in March 2019, representing a decrease of 39.9% year on year. The volume of trading in index futures decreased by 35.7% year on year to 390.3 thousand contracts.
The value of trading in structured products increased by 6.9% year on year to PLN 70.8 million in March 2019.
The value of non-Treasury bond issues listed on Catalyst was PLN 87.1 billion at the end of March 2019 compared to PLN 75.6 billion at the end of March 2018. The value of trading in non-Treasury bonds on the Electronic Order Book on Catalyst decreased by 29.2% year on year to PLN 213.5 million in March 2019.
The total value of trading in bonds on TBSP was PLN 29.9 billion in March 2019, representing a decrease of 40.2% year on year.
The total volume of spot and forward transactions in electricity was 19.2 TWh in March 2019, representing a decrease of 6.3% year on year. The volume of spot transactions in electricity increased by 15.1% year on year to 3.0 TWh. The volume of forward transactions decreased by 9.4% year on year to 16.2 TWh.
The total volume of transactions in natural gas was 12.3 TWh in March 2019, representing an increase of 30.9% year on year. The volume of trading on the spot market decreased by 49.6% to 2.2 TWh. The volume of trading on the forward market increased by 98.4% and stood at 10.2 TWh.
The volume of spot transactions in property rights to certificates of origin excluding the rights to certificates of energy efficiency (“white certificates”)2 was 5.5 TWh in March 2019, representing a decrease of 21.3% year on year. The volume of trading in property rights to certificates of origin of energy efficiency (“white certificates”) decreased by 17.4% year on year to 21.6 ktoe3 in March 2019.
GPW held 21 trading sessions in March 2019, the same as in March 2018.
The capitalisation of 410 domestic companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 636.45 billion (EUR 147.97 billion) at the end of March 2019.
The total capitalisation of 461 domestic and foreign companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 1,228.4 billion (EUR 285.6 billion) at the end of March 2019.
1 Trading in the session, net of block trades.
2 Certificates of origin of energy efficiency (“white certificates”) are issued, traded, and cleared in different metric units than other certificates on TGE (toe – tonne of oil equivalent; amount of energy equivalent to one metric tonne of crude oil with a calorific value of 10,000 kcal/kg).
3 Ktoe = 1,000 toe, Mtoe = 1,000,000 toe.
