Investor Activity On GPW Group Markets – March 2018

- Decrease of the value of trade in equities on the Electronic Order Book1 on the GPW Main Market by 25.3% YoY to PLN 18.4 billion in March 2018
- Decrease of the total volume of trade in derivatives by 0.2% YoY to 1 million contracts in March 2018
- Increase of the value of issues of non-Treasury bonds listed on Catalyst by 25% YoY to PLN 75.6 billion
- Increase of the total volume of trade in electricity by 164.4% to 20.5 TWh in March 2018
- Increase of the total volume of transactions in gas by 28.1% YoY to 9.4 TWh in March 2018
- Increase of the volume of spot trade in property rights to certificates of origin of energy efficiency by 79.4% to 26.2 ktoe in March 2018
The total value of trade in equities on the GPW Main Market was PLN 19 billion in March 2018, representing a decrease of 24.3% year on year. The value of trade in equities on the Electronic Order Book decreased by 25.3% year on year to PLN 18.4 billion in March 2018. The average daily value of trade in equities on the Electronic Order Book stood at PLN 874.3 million in March 2018, a decrease of 18.2% year on year. The WIG index stood at 58,377.42 points at the end of March 2018, representing an increase of 0.8% year on year.
The total value of trade in equities on NewConnect decreased by 29.9% year on year to PLN 118.9 million in March 2018. The value of trade in equities on the Electronic Order Book on NewConnect was PLN 104.5 million in March 2018, a decrease of 30.2% year on year.
The total volume of trade in derivatives was 1 million contracts in March 2018, representing a decrease of 0.2% year on year. The volume of trade in index futures was 607.1 thousand contracts in March 2018, representing a decrease of 10% year on year. The volume of trade in currency futures increased by 96.6% to 229.6 thousand contracts compared to 116.8 thousand in March 2017.
The value of non-Treasury bond issues listed on Catalyst was PLN 75.6 billion at the end of March 2018 compared to PLN 60.5 billion at the end of March 2017.2 The value of trade in non-Treasury bonds on the Electronic Order Book on Catalyst increased by 26% year on year to PLN 261 million in March 2018.
The total value of trade in bonds on TBSP was PLN 50 billion in March 2018, representing a decrease of 8.4% year on year.
The total volume of spot and forward transactions in electricity was 20.5 TWh in March 2018, representing an increase of 164.4% year on year. The volume of forward transactions in electricity increased by 221.0% year on year to 17.9 TWh in March 2018.
The total volume of transactions in natural gas was 9.4 TWh in March 2018, representing an increase of 28.1% year on year. The volume of trade on the spot market increased by 87.5% to 4.3 TWh. The volume of trade on the forward market increased by 1.2% and stood at 5.1 TWh.
The volume of spot transactions in property rights to certificates of origin excluding the rights to certificates of energy efficiency (“white certificates”)3 was 6.9 TWh in March 2018, representing a decrease of 14.4% year on year. The volume of trade in property rights to certificates of origin of energy efficiency (“white certificates”) increased by 79.4% year on year to 26.2 ktoe4 in March 2018.
The capitalisation of 428 domestic companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 607.65 billion (EUR 144.36 billion) at the end of March 2018. The total capitalisation of 478 domestic and foreign companies listed on the GPW Main Market was PLN 1,302.20 billion (EUR 309.36 billion) at the end of March 2018.
The companies Sescom and AB “Novaturas” were newly listed on the Main Market in March 2018 with IPOs totalling PLN 92.9 million.
The company FTI Profit was newly listed on NewConnect in March 2018.
Bonds of the company Benefit Partners worth PLN 15 million were newly listed on Catalyst in March 2018.
GPW held 21 trading sessions in March 2018, 2 less than in March 2017.
1 Trading in the session, net of block trades.
2 As of 3 March 2018, bonds of Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego (BGK) are considered Treasury bonds. As a result, the value of non-Treasury bond issues presented in previous communications are not directly comparable to the figures published in this report.
3 Certificates of origin of energy efficiency (“white certificates”) are issued, traded, and cleared in different metric units than other certificates on TGE (toe – tonne of oil equivalent; amount of energy equivalent to one metric tonne of crude oil with a calorific value of 10,000 kcal/kg).
4 Ktoe = 1,000 toe, Mtoe = 1,000,000 toe.
