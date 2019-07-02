Investor Activity On GPW Group Markets – June 2019

- Decrease of the value of trading in equities on the Electronic Order Book[1] on the GPW Main Market by 4.7% YoY to PLN 16.0 billion in June 2019
- Increase in the average daily value of trading in equities on the Electronic Order Book on the GPW Main Market by 5.3% YoY to PLN 839.5 million in June 2019
- Decrease of the volume of trading in index futures by 29.0% YoY to 358.3 thousand contracts in June 2019
- Increase of the volume of trading in single-stock futures by 25.1% YoY to 126.5 thousand contracts in June 2019
- Decrease of the total volume of trading in electricity by 10.4% to 16.5 TWh in June 2019
- Increase of the total volume of trading in gas by 24.0% YoY to 12.4 TWh in June 2019
- Increase of the volume of spot transactions in property rights to certificates of origin of energy efficiency (“white certificates”) by 539.8% YoY to 108.3 ktoe in June 2019
The total value of trading in equities on the GPW Main Market was PLN 16.2 billion in June 2019, representing a decrease of 8.8% year on year. The value of trading in equities on the Electronic Order Book decreased by 4.7% year on year to PLN 16.0 billion in June 2019. The average daily value of trading in equities on the Electronic Order Book stood at PLN 839.5 million in June 2019, an increase of 5.3% year on year. The WIG index stood at 60,187.43 points at the end of June 2019, representing an increase of 7.6% year on year.
The total value of trading in equities on NewConnect decreased by 50.0% year on year to PLN 74.7 million in June 2019. The value of trading in equities on the Electronic Order Book on NewConnect decreased by 53.5% year on year and stood at PLN 67.2 million in June 2019.
The total volume of trading in derivatives was 633.5 thousand contracts in June 2019, representing a decrease of 29.3% year on year. The volume of trading in index futures decreased by 29.0% year on year to 358.3 thousand contracts. The volume of trading in single-stock futures increased by 25.1% year on year to 126.5 thousand contracts.
The value of trading in structured products increased by 67.0% year on year to PLN 99.3 million in June 2019. The value of trading in ETFs increased by 0.7% year on year to PLN 9.4 million in June 2019.
The value of non-Treasury bond issues listed on Catalyst was PLN 87.6 billion at the end of June 2019 compared to PLN 80.1 billion at the end of June 2018. The value of trading in non-Treasury bonds on the Electronic Order Book on Catalyst decreased by 5.9% year on year to PLN 215.0 million in June 2019.
The total value of trading in bonds on TBSP was PLN 25.3 billion in June 2019, representing a decrease of 12.9% year on year.
The total volume of spot and forward transactions in electricity was 16.5 TWh in June 2019, representing a decrease of 10.4% year on year. The volume of spot transactions in electricity increased by 27.1% year on year to 2.7 TWh. The volume of forward transactions decreased by 15.4% year on year to 13.8 TWh.
The total volume of transactions in natural gas was 12.4 TWh in June 2019, representing an increase of 24.0% year on year. The volume of trading on the spot market decreased by 14.7% and stood at 0.6 TWh. The volume of trading on the forward market increased by 27.1% and stood at 11.7 TWh.
The volume of spot transactions in property rights to certificates of origin excluding the rights to certificates of energy efficiency (“white certificates”)[2] was 2.2 TWh in June 2019, representing a decrease of 58.6% year on year. The volume of trading in property rights to certificates of origin of energy efficiency (“white certificates”) increased by 539.8% year on year to 108.3 ktoe[3] in June 2019.
The capitalisation of 410 domestic companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 632.30 billion (EUR 149.05 billion) at the end of June 2019.
The total capitalisation of 460 domestic and foreign companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 1,199.6 billion (EUR 282.9 billion) at the end of June 2019.
The company Moonlit (PLN 2.0 million public offering) was newly listed on NewConnect in June 2019.
GPW held 19 trading sessions in June 2019, as compared to 21 trading sessions in June 2018.
The Warsaw Stock Exchange Group (GPW Group) operates trading platforms for shares, Treasury and corporate bonds, derivatives, electricity and gas, and calculates the benchmarks WIBOR and WIBID. The index agent FTSE Russell classifies the Polish capital market as a Developed Market since 2018. The markets operated by the GPW Group are the biggest in Central and Eastern Europe. For more information, visit www.gpw.pl
[1] Trading in the session, net of block trades.
[2] Certificates of origin of energy efficiency (“white certificates”) are issued, traded, and cleared in different metric units than other certificates on TGE (toe – tonne of oil equivalent; amount of energy equivalent to one metric tonne of crude oil with a calorific value of 10,000 kcal/kg).
[3] ktoe = 1,000 toe, Mtoe = 1,000,000 toe