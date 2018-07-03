Investor Activity On GPW Group Markets – June 2018

- Decrease of the value of trade in equities on the Electronic Order Book[1] on the GPW Main Market by 7.9% YoY to PLN 16.7 billion in June 2018
- Increase of the volume of trade in currency futures by 163.1% YoY to 267.6 thousand contracts in June 2018
- Increase of the total volume of trade in derivatives by 16.5% YoY to 896.1 thousand contracts in June 2018
- Increase of the value of issues of non-Treasury bonds listed on Catalyst by 29.7% YoY to PLN 80.1 billion
- Increase of the total volume of trade in electricity by 111.3% to 18.4 TWh in June 2018
- Increase of the total volume of transactions in gas by 6.7% YoY to 10 TWh in June 2018
- Increase of the volume of spot trade in property rights to certificates of origin[2] by 32.5% to 5.4 TWh in June 2018
The total value of trade in equities on the GPW Main Market was PLN 17.7 billion in June 2018, representing a decrease of 41.4% year on year. The value of trade in equities on the Electronic Order Book decreased by 7.9% year on year to PLN 16.7 billion in June 2018. The average daily value of trade in equities on the Electronic Order Book stood at PLN 797.1 million in June 2018, a decrease of 7.9% year on year. The WIG index stood at 55,954.44 points at the end of June 2018, representing a decrease of 8.3% year on year.
The total value of trade in equities on NewConnect increased by 15.3% year on year to PLN 149.3 million in June 2018. The value of trade in equities on the Electronic Order Book on NewConnect was PLN 144.6 million in June 2018, an increase of 28.9% year on year.
The total volume of trade in derivatives was 896.1 thousand contracts in June 2018, representing an increase of 16.5% year on year. The volume of trade in index futures was 504.4 thousand contracts in June 2018, representing a decrease of 2.4% year on year. The volume of trade in currency futures increased by 163.1% to 267.6 thousand contracts compared to 101.7 thousand in June 2017.
The value of non-Treasury bond issues listed on Catalyst was PLN 80.1 billion at the end of June 2018 compared to PLN 61.7 billion at the end of June 2017.[3] The value of trade in non-Treasury bonds on the Electronic Order Book on Catalyst increased by 7.8% year on year to PLN 228.5 million in June 2018.
The total value of trade in bonds on TBSP was PLN 29 billion in June 2018, representing a decrease of 44.3% year on year.
The total volume of spot and forward transactions in electricity was 18.4 TWh in June 2018, representing an increase of 111.3% year on year. The volume of forward transactions in electricity increased by 138.1% year on year to 16.3 TWh in June 2018.
The total volume of transactions in natural gas was 10 TWh in June 2018, representing an increase of 6.7% year on year. The volume of trade on the spot market decreased by 22.1% to 0.7 TWh. The volume of trade on the forward market increased by 9.9% and stood at 9.2 TWh.
The volume of spot transactions in property rights to certificates of origin excluding the rights to certificates of energy efficiency (“white certificates”)[4] was 5.4 TWh in June 2018, representing an increase of 32.5% year on year. The volume of trade in property rights to certificates of origin of energy efficiency (“white certificates”) decreased by 31.9% year on year to 17 ktoe4 in June 2018.
The capitalisation of 424 domestic companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 569.33 billion (EUR 130.53 billion) at the end of June 2018. The total capitalisation of 473 domestic and foreign companies listed on the GPW Main Market was PLN 1,229.17 billion (EUR 281.82 billion) at the end of June 2018.
The company ML System was newly listed on the Main Market in June 2018 with an IPO worth PLN 34.61 million.
The companies 7Levels, Ultimate Games, Prime Bit Games and Vabun were newly listed on NewConnect in June 2018 with IPOs worth PLN 5.10 million in aggregate.
GPW held 21 trading sessions in June 2018, the same as in June 2017.
The attachment presents details of trading on the markets operated by the GPW Group.
[1] Trading in the session, net of block trades.
[2] Excluding the rights to certificates of energy efficiency (“white certificates”)
[3] As of 3 January 2018, following the implementation of MiFID 2, bonds of Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego (BGK) are considered Treasury bonds and EIB bonds are considered municipal bonds. As a result, the value of non-Treasury bond issues presented in previous communications are not directly comparable to the figures published in this report.
[4] Certificates of origin of energy efficiency (“white certificates”) are issued, traded, and cleared in different metric units than other certificates on TGE (toe – tonne of oil equivalent; amount of energy equivalent to one metric tonne of crude oil with a calorific value of 10,000 kcal/kg).
Click here for detailed statistics.