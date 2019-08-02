Investor Activity On GPW Group Markets – July 2019: Trading On GPW Group Markets

- Increase of the value of trading in equities on the Electronic Order Book1 on the GPW Main Market by 13.0% YoY to PLN 16.7 billion in July 2019
- Increase in the average daily value of trading in equities on the Electronic Order Book on the GPW Main Market by 8.1% YoY to PLN 724.0 million in July 2019
- Increase of the total volume of trading in derivatives by 1.8% YoY to 513.6 thousand contracts in July 2019
- Increase of the total volume of trading in electricity by 16.8% to 17.3 TWh in July 2019
- Increase of the total volume of trading in gas by 6.6% YoY to 12.8 TWh in July 2019
- Increase of the volume of spot transactions in property rights to certificates of origin of energy efficiency (“white certificates”) by 181.0% YoY to 67.8 ktoe in July 2019
The total value of trading in equities on the GPW Main Market was PLN 16.8 billion in July 2019, representing an increase of 12.1% year on year. The value of trading in equities on the Electronic Order Book increased by 13.0% year on year to PLN 16.7 billion in July 2019. The average daily value of trading in equities on the Electronic Order Book stood at PLN 724.0 million in July 2019, an increase of 8.1% year on year. The WIG index stood at 59,670.60 points at the end of July 2019, representing a decrease of 0.5% year on year.
The total value of trading in equities on NewConnect decreased by 42.1% year on year to PLN 98.3 million in July 2019. The value of trading in equities on the Electronic Order Book on NewConnect decreased by 45.7% year on year and stood at PLN 88.6 million in July 2019.
The total volume of trading in derivatives was 513.6 thousand contracts in July 2019, representing an increase of 1.8% year on year. The volume of trading in index futures decreased by 4.7% year on year to 266.9 thousand contracts. The volume of trading in single-stock futures increased by 62.0% year on year to 124.8 thousand contracts.
The value of trading in structured products increased by 85.5% year on year to PLN 118.0 million in July 2019. The value of trading in ETFs increased by 92.5% year on year to PLN 11.6 million in July 2019.
The value of non-Treasury bond issues listed on Catalyst was PLN 88.9 billion at the end of July 2019 compared to PLN 79.8 billion at the end of July 2018. The value of trading in non-Treasury bonds on the Electronic Order Book on Catalyst increased by 30.8% year on year to PLN 237.3 million in July 2019.
The total value of trading in bonds on TBSP was PLN 19.5 billion in July 2019, representing a decrease of 35.7% year on year.
The total volume of spot and forward transactions in electricity was 17.3 TWh in July 2019, representing an increase of 16.8% year on year. The volume of spot transactions in electricity increased by 38.5% year on year to 2.8 TWh. The volume of forward transactions increased by 13.3% year on year to 14.5 TWh.
The total volume of transactions in natural gas was 12.8 TWh in July 2019, representing an increase of 6.6% year on year. The volume of trading on the spot market increased by 0.8% and stood at 0.7 TWh. The volume of trading on the forward market increased by 6.9% and stood at 12.1 TWh.
The volume of spot transactions in property rights to certificates of origin excluding the rights to certificates of energy efficiency (“white certificates”)2 was 2.3 TWh in July 2019, representing a decrease of 54.0% year on year. However, the July figures of this business line are not comparable year on year due to discontinued trading in cogeneration certificates as of June 2019.
The volume of trading in property rights to certificates of origin of energy efficiency (“white certificates”) increased by 18.10% year on year to 67.8 ktoe3 in July 2019.
The capitalisation of 411 domestic companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 579.84 billion (EUR 135.12 billion) at the end of July 2019.
The total capitalisation of 461 domestic and foreign companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 1,132.7 billion (EUR 263.9 billion) at the end of July 2019.
The companies HM Invest and Ultimate Games were newly listed on the Main Market in July 2019 (transfers from NewConnect, no share offering).
The company DB Energy (PLN 3.25 million public offering) was newly listed on NewConnect in July 2019.
GPW held 23 trading sessions in July 2019, as compared to 22 trading sessions in July 2018.
The attachment presents details of trading on the markets operated by the GPW Group.
______________________________________
1 Trading in the session, net of block trades.
2 Certificates of origin of energy efficiency (“white certificates”) are issued, traded, and cleared in different metric units than other certificates on TGE (toe – tonne of oil equivalent; amount of energy equivalent to one metric tonne of crude oil with a calorific value of 10,000 kcal/kg).
3 Ktoe = 1,000 toe, Mtoe = 1,000,000 toe.
The Warsaw Stock Exchange Group (GPW Group) operates trading platforms for shares, Treasury and corporate bonds, derivatives, electricity and gas, and provides indices and benchmarks including WIBOR and WIBID. The index agent FTSE Russell classifies the Polish capital market as a Developed Market since 2018. The markets operated by the GPW Group are the biggest in Central and Eastern Europe. For more information, visit www.gpw.pl.