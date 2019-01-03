Investor Activity On GPW Group Markets – December 2018: Trading On GPW Group Markets

- Decrease of the value of trading in equities on the Electronic Order Book[1] on the GPW Main Market by 9.7% YoY to PLN 14.8 billion in December 2018
- Increase of the total volume of trading in derivatives by 34.9% YoY to 840.5 thousand contracts in December 2018
- Increase of the total value of trading in equities on NewConnect by 7.0% YoY to PLN 85.4 million in December 2018
- Increase of the value of trading in structured products by 51.9% YoY to PLN 95.0 million in December 2018
- Increase of the total volume of trading in electricity by 15.9% to 15.4 TWh in December 2018
- Increase of the total volume of trading in natural gas by 52.1% YoY to 11.5 TWh in December 2018
- Decrease of the volume of spot trading in property rights to certificates of origin[2] by 28.9% to 3.7 TWh in December 2018
The total value of trading in equities on the GPW Main Market was PLN 15.1 billion in December 2018, representing a decrease of 15.1% year on year. The value of trading in equities on the Electronic Order Book decreased by 9.7% year on year to PLN 14.8 billion in December 2018. The average daily value of trading in equities on the Electronic Order Book stood at PLN 872.0 million in December 2018, an increase of 0.9% year on year. The WIG index stood at 57,690.50 points at the end of December 2018, representing a decrease of 9.5% year on year.
The total value of trading in equities on NewConnect increased by 7.0% year on year to PLN 85.4 million in December 2018. The value of trading in equities on the Electronic Order Book on NewConnect increased by 8.4% year on year and stood at PLN 77.4 million in December 2018.
The total volume of trading in derivatives was 840.5 thousand contracts in December 2018, representing an increase of 34.9% year on year. The volume of trading in currency futures increased by 169.9% to 238.7 thousand contracts. The volume of trading in index futures increased by 17.8% year on year to 472.1 thousand contracts. The volume of trading in options increased by 11.8% year on year to 19.3 thousand contracts.
The value of non-Treasury bond issues listed on Catalyst was PLN 86.6 billion at the end of December 2018 compared to PLN 74.2 billion at the end of December 2017.[3] The value of trading in non-Treasury bonds on the Electronic Order Book on Catalyst decreased by 42.7% year on year to PLN 138.4 million in December 2018.
The total value of trading in bonds on TBSP was PLN 20.3 billion in December 2018, representing a decrease of 6.1% year on year.
The total volume of spot and forward transactions in electricity was 15.4 TWh in December 2018, representing an increase of 15.9% year on year. The volume of forward transactions in electricity increased by 18.0% year on year to 12.7 TWh.
The total volume of transactions in natural gas was 11.5 TWh in December 2018, representing an increase of 52.1% year on year. The volume of trading on the spot market increased by 19.2% to 2.6 TWh. The volume of trading on the forward market increased by 65.0% and stood at 8.9 TWh.
The volume of spot transactions in property rights to certificates of origin excluding the rights to certificates of energy efficiency (“white certificates”)[4] was 3.7 TWh in December 2018, representing a decrease of 28.9% year on year. The volume of trading in property rights to certificates of origin of energy efficiency (“white certificates”) decreased by 45.2% year on year to 30.5 ktoe[5] in December 2018.
GPW held 17 trading sessions in December 2018 compared to 19 sessions in December 2017.
The capitalisation of 414 domestic companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 615.51 billion (EUR 143.24 billion) at the end of December 2018.
The total capitalisation of 465 domestic and foreign companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 1,165.07 billion (EUR 271.14 billion) at the end of December 2018.
The company Pure Biologics was newly listed on NewConnect in December 2018 (private placement worth PLN 2.85 million) and company Movie Games (private placement worth PLN 1.95 million).
[1] Trading in the session, net of block trades.
[2] Excluding the rights to certificates of energy efficiency (“white certificates”)
[3] As of 3 January 2018, following the implementation of MiFID 2, bonds of Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego (BGK) are considered Treasury bonds and EIB bonds are considered municipal bonds. As a result, the value of non-Treasury bond issues presented in previous communications are not directly comparable to the figures published in this report.
[4] Certificates of origin of energy efficiency (“white certificates”) are issued, traded, and cleared in different metric units than other certificates on TGE (toe – tonne of oil equivalent; amount of energy equivalent to one metric tonne of crude oil with a calorific value of 10,000 kcal/kg).[5] ktoe = 1,000 toe, Mtoe = 1,000,000 toe