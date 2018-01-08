Investor Activity On GPW Group Markets – December 2017

- Decrease in the value of trade in equities on the Electronic Order Book[1] on the GPW Main Market by 23.8% YoY to PLN 16.4 billion in December 2017, and an increase of 24.7% to PLN 236.4 billion for 2017 as a whole compared to 2016
- Decrease in the average daily value of trade in equities on the Electronic Order Book by 15.7% to PLN 864.3 billion in December 2017, along with an increase of 25.2% to PLN 945.8 billion for 2017 as a whole compared to 2016
- Increase in the value of bond issues listed on Catalyst by 17.1% to PLN 95.8 billion
- Increase in the value of trade in non-Treasury bonds on the Electronic Order Book on Catalyst by 55.9% year on year to PLN 241.7 million in December 2017
- Increase in the total volume of trade in electricity by 51.2% to 13.3 TWh in December 2017
- Decrease in the total volume of transactions in gas by 40.7% YoY to 7.6 TWh in December 2017, and an increase of 21.1% YoY to 138.7 TWh for 2017 as a whole
- Increase in the volume of trade in property rights to certificates of origin by 29.0% to 5.2 TWh2 in December 2017, and by 16.7% YoY to 59.1 TWh for 2017 as a whole
The total value of trade in equities on the GPW Main Market was PLN 17.8 billion in December 2017, representing a decrease of 22.8% year on year. For 2017 as a whole, there was an increase in this value of 28.9% to PLN 261 billion. The value of trade in equities on the Electronic Order Book decreased in December 2017 by 23.8% YoY to PLN 16.4 billion, and increased by 24.7% to PLN 236.4 billion for 2017 as a whole. The average daily value of trade in equities on the Electronic Order Book stood at PLN 864.3 billion in December 2017, representing a decrease of 15.7% YoY, and for 2017 as a whole it amounted to PLN 945.8 billion, an increase of 25.2% compared to 2016. The WIG index stood at 63,746.20 points at the end of December 2017, representing an increase of 23.2% YoY.
The total value of trade in equities on NewConnect decreased in December 2017 by 43.1% YoY, though for 2017 as a whole there was an increase of 7.9% compared to 2016. The incremental value of trade on the Electronic Order Book on NewConnect was up by 10.4% YoY at the end of 2017, amounting to PLN 1.3 billion. In December 2017, the value of trade in equities on the GPW alternative market was PLN 71.4 billion compared to PLN 101.5 billion for the same period last year.
The total volume of trade in derivatives was 623.3 thousand contracts in December 2017, representing a decrease of 34% YoY. The total volume of trade in derivatives for 2017 as a whole was PLN 7.6 billion, a decrease of 4.4% compared to 2016. The volume of trade in index futures was 400.9 thousand contracts in December 2017, representing a decrease of 30.2% YoY.
The value of non-Treasury bond issues listed on Catalyst was PLN 95.8 billion at the end of December 2017 compared to PLN 81.8 billion at the end of December 2016. The value of trade in non-Treasury bonds on the Electronic Order Book on Catalyst increased by 55.9% YoY to PLN 241.7 million in December 2017. The value of session trading volumes on Catalyst for 2017 as a whole came to PLN 2.4 billion, representing an increase of 1.8% compared to the previous year.
The total value of trade in bonds on TBSP was PLN 21.7 billion in December 2017, representing a decrease of 24.8% YoY. For 2017 as a whole, it was PLN 534.7 billion compared to PLN 412.8 billion in 2016.
The total volume of spot and forward transactions in electricity was 13.3 TWh in December 2017, representing an increase of 51.2% YoY. The volume of forward transactions in electricity increased by 74.4% YoY to 10.8 TWh in December 2017. The total volume of spot and forward transactions in electricity in 2017 was 111.7 TWh, representing a decrease of 11.8% in relation to the volume for 2016.
The total volume of transactions in natural gas was 7.6 TWh in December 2017 representing a decrease of 40.7% YoY. The volume of trade on the forward market decreased by 41.5% and stood at 5.4 TWh. The total volume of transactions in natural gas in 2017 reached 138.7 TWh, compared to 114.5 TWh for the same period in 2016.
The volume of spot and forward transactions in property rights to certificates of origin excluding the rights to certificates of energy efficiency (“white certificates”)3 was 5.2 TWh in December 2017, representing an increase of 29% YoY. For 2017 as a whole, this volume was 59.1 TWh, corresponding to an increase of 16.7% in relation to 2016. The volume of spot and forward transactions in property rights to certificates of origin excluding the rights to certificates of energy efficiency (“white certificates”) was 55.7 ktoe4 in December 2017 compared to 64.6 ktoe in December 2016. For 2017 as a whole, this volume increased by 27% to 399.9 ktoe.
The capitalisation of 432 domestic companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 710.34 billion (EUR 170.31 billion) at the end of December 2017. The total capitalisation of 482 domestic and foreign companies listed on the GPW Main Market was PLN 1,419.22 billion (EUR 340.27 billion) at the end of December 2017.
The companies Marvipol Development, NanoGroup, Tower Investments, R22 and Hollywood were newly listed on the Main Market in December 2017. The total value of their IPOs was PLN 117.7 million.
The companies Dook, Govena Lighting and Huckleberry Games were newly listed on NewConnect in December 2017. The total value of their IPOs was PLN 6 million.
Bonds of the company Arche were newly listed on Catalyst in December 2017 with a value of bond issues of PLN 30 million.
GPW held 19 trading sessions in December 2017, two less than in December 2016, and in 2017 it held 250 sessions compared to 251 in 2016.
The attachment presents details of trading on the markets operated by the GPW Group.
[1] Trading in the session, net of block trades.
2 Net of the rights to certificates of energy efficiency.
3 Certificates of origin of energy efficiency (“white certificates”) are issued, traded, and cleared in different metric units than other certificates on TGE (toe – tonne of oil equivalent; amount of energy equivalent to one metric tonne of crude oil with a calorific value of 10,000 kcal/kg).
4 ktoe = 1000 toe, Mtoe = 1000 000 toe