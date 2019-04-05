The Investment Banking Scorecard from Refinitiv gives you the ‘Fast Facts’ of the week in Investment Banking, as well as a closer look at trends in deal making, with league table movements and regional activity in M&A, capital markets and syndicated loans also included. Please see attached for the matrix of year-to-date IB activity with breakdowns by asset class/region/sector, league tables and top deals.
Fast facts from the scorecard:
- United States M&A up 10% compared to YTD 2018 with $524.2 billion in deals
- Global IPOs total $16.5 billion in proceeds, down 65% compared to 2018
- Technology DCM activity reaches $50.6 billion, up more than 130% compared to a year ago