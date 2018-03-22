Invest Global – Buy Local: Trade Danish Stocks On The Vienna Stock Exchange

- With the 8 new Danish stocks, the global market now boasts 480 securities
- DWS and Siemens Healthineers also start trading on Vienna SE right after IPO
As of Friday, 23 March 2018, the Vienna Stock Exchange adds Danish stocks to its quotation list on the 'global market', the segment for investors of international stocks. The new stocks include companies like Carlsberg-Brauerei, one of the four largest brewery groups worldwide, the transport and logistics company A.P. Moeller-Maersk A.S and Novo Nordisk, a pharmaceuticals company. There are also two German newcomers to the Vienna Stock Exchange: DWS, the investment fund subsidiary of Deutsche Bank – also the latest initial public offering in Germany – will be available for trading on the Vienna Stock Exchange immediately after the opening auction in Frankfurt. The stocks of Siemens Healthineers, the medical technology subsidiary of the conglomerate Siemens that celebrated its initial public offering on 16 March 2018 in Frankfurt, can be traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange at local fees. Domestic investors now have 480 securities from 20 countries to choose from in the global market segment.
"Some nine months ago, international securities started becoming available on the Vienna Stock Exchange to interested investors for trading. The international securities range has been very well received," said Christoph Boschan, CEO of Wiener Börse AG. "We have not yet arrived at our destination though – we are constantly enlarging our offerings. But one thing is clear even now: the path to the world’s most sought-after and frequently-traded stocks passes through the Vienna Stock Exchange."
There are three market makers in the global market segment to ensure additional liquidity (Baader Bank, Lang & Schwarz and Raiffeisen Centrobank). By offering attractive prices, they ensure continuous trading from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Narrow spreads at high volumes ensure a prompt and cheaper execution for domestic private investors than abroad.
Download info graphic (jpg-file 530 KB)
