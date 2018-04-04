Intercontinental Exchange Sets May 3rd For First Quarter 2018 Earnings Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, will announce first quarter 2018 financial results on Thursday, May 3, 2018. An earnings press release will be issued prior to the earnings conference call, which will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET.
A live audio webcast of the earnings call will be available on the company's website in the investor relations and media section. Participants may also listen via telephone by dialing 888-317-6003 from the United States, 866-284-3684 from Canada or 412-317-6061 from outside of the United States and Canada. Telephone participants are required to provide the participant entry number 5645515 and should call 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The call will be archived on the company's website for replay.