Intercontinental Exchange Sets Date For 2019 Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

Date 13/03/2019

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges, clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, will hold its 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET at The St. Regis Atlanta. The proxy statement and admission procedures will be available in early April for stockholders of record as of March 19, 2019. A live audio webcast and replay of the annual meeting will be available on the company’s website www.theice.com in the investor relations and media section.