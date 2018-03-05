Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges, clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, will hold its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Friday, May 18, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. ET at The St. Regis Atlanta. The proxy statement and admission procedures will be available in early April for stockholders of record as of March 20, 2018. A live audio webcast and replay of the annual meeting will be available on the company’s website www.theice.com in the investor relations and media section.
Intercontinental Exchange Sets Date For 2018 Annual Meeting Of Stockholders
Date 05/03/2018