Intercontinental Exchange Reports Third Quarter 2019

- Record third quarter revenues of $1.3 billion, +11% y/y
- GAAP diluted EPS of $0.94, +19% y/y
- Adj. diluted EPS of $1.06, +25% y/y
- Operating margin of 53%; Adj. operating margin of 59%
- Operating income +17% y/y; Adj. operating income +16% y/y
- Through September 30, 2019, returned nearly $1.6B to stockholders
Jeffrey C. Sprecher, ICE Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, said,“In the third quarter we generated record revenues and double-digit earnings-per-share growth. The combined strength of our futures business with compounding growth in our subscription-based Data & Listings business reflects our long-standing strategy of bringing transparency to global markets and enhancing customer workflows. As we look to 2020 and beyond, ICE's diverse platform is well positioned to continue to serve our customers, generate growth and create value for our stockholders."
Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listing services, today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2019. For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, consolidated net income attributable to ICE was $529 million on $1.3 billion of consolidated revenues, less transaction-based expenses. Third quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.94. Adjusted net income attributable to ICE was $599 million in the third quarter and adjusted diluted EPS were $1.06. Please refer to the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release for more information on our adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS and free cash flow.
Scott A. Hill, ICE Chief Financial Officer, added: "During 2019 we've generated record revenues, operating income, earnings-per-share and cash flows. This performance enabled us to return a record $1.6 billion to stockholders while we continued to invest in strategic growth initiatives and product innovation. We remain focused on extending our track record of innovation and execution."
|
Third Quarter 2019 Business Highlights
|
$ in millions
|
Net
|
Op
|
Adj Op
|
|
|
|
|
Data & Listings
|
$667
|
44%
|
52%
|
Trading & Clearing
|
$669
|
62%
|
65%
|
Consolidated
|
$1,336
|
53%
|
59%
Third quarter consolidated net revenues were $1.3 billion, up 11% year-over-year. Data and listings revenues in the third quarter were $667 million and trading and clearing net revenues were $669 million. Consolidated operating expenses were $630 million for the third quarter of 2019. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating expenses were $551 million. Consolidated operating income for the third quarter was $706 million and the operating margin was 53%. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating income for the third quarter was $785 million and the adjusted operating margin was 59%.
Data and Listings Segment Results
Third quarter data and listings revenues were $667 million, including data revenues of $553 million, up 4% year-over-year, and listings revenues of $114 million, up 2% year-over-year. On a constant currency basis(1), segment revenues were up 4% with data revenues up 5% year-over-year and listings revenues up 2% year-over-year. Data and listings operating expenses were $375 million and on an adjusted basis, were $320 million in the third quarter. Segment operating income for the third quarter was $292 million and the operating margin was 44%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $347 million and the adjusted operating margin was 52%.
|
$ in millions
|
3Q19
|
3Q18
|
% Chg
|
Const
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
Pricing and Analytics
|
$273
|
$263
|
4%
|
5%
|
Exchange Data and Feeds
|
172
|
168
|
3%
|
3%
|
Desktops and Connectivity
|
108
|
99
|
9%
|
10%
|
Data Total
|
553
|
530
|
4%
|
5%
|
Listings
|
114
|
112
|
2%
|
2%
|
Segment Revenue
|
$667
|
$642
|
4%
|
4%
|
(1) Net revenues in constant currency are calculated holding both the pound sterling and euro at the average exchange rate from 3Q18, 1.3037 and 1.1631, respectively.
Trading and Clearing Segment Results
Third quarter trading and clearing net revenues were $669 million, up 20% from one year ago. Trading and clearing operating expenses were $255 million and adjusted operating expenses were $231 million in the third quarter. Segment operating income for the third quarter was $414 million and the operating margin was 62%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $438 million and the adjusted operating margin was 65%.
|
$ in millions
|
3Q19
|
3Q18
|
% Chg
|
Revenue, net:
|
|
|
|
Energy
|
$265
|
$223
|
19%
|
Ags & metals
|
60
|
58
|
4%
|
Financials(1)
|
91
|
77
|
18%
|
Cash equities & equity options
|
74
|
72
|
5%
|
Fixed income & credit(2)
|
101
|
56
|
81%
|
OTC & other transaction(3)
|
11
|
11
|
(3)%
|
Other revenue(4)
|
67
|
61
|
9%
|
Segment Revenue
|
$669
|
$558
|
20%
|
(1) Financials include interest rates and other financial futures and options.
|
(2) Fixed income and credit includes fixed income execution, CDS execution and clearing and ICE Mortgage Services.
|
(3) OTC & other transactions include physical energy.
|
(4) Other revenue includes interest income on certain clearing margin deposits, regulatory penalties and fines, fees for use of our facilities, regulatory fees charged to member organizations of our U.S. securities exchanges, designated market maker service fees, exchange member fees, and agriculture grading and certification fees.
- Energy futures and options revenue in the third quarter increased 19% year-over-year driven by a 12% increase in average daily volume (ADV) and a 4% increase in rate per contract (RPC).
- Ags and metals futures and options revenue in the third quarter increased 4% year-over-year driven by a 5% increase in ADV, partially offset by a 3% decrease in RPC.
- Financials futures and options revenue in the third quarter increased 18% year-over-year reflecting a 13% increase in ADV and a 3% increase in RPC.
- U.S. cash equities and equity options revenue in the third quarter increased 5% year-over-year reflecting a 10% increase in cash equities ADV.
|
|
ADV
(lots in thousands)
|
RPC
|
|
3Q19
|
% Chg
|
3Q19
|
% Chg
|
Energy
|
2,762
|
12%
|
$1.50
|
4%
|
Ags & metals
|
414
|
5%
|
$2.27
|
(3)%
|
Financials
|
2,650
|
13%
|
$0.52
|
3%
|
Interest Rates
|
2,205
|
13%
|
$0.38
|
(2)%
|
Other Financials
|
445
|
17%
|
$1.22
|
9%
|
Total Futures & Options
|
5,826
|
12%
|
$1.10
|
2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Equities (in millions)
|
1,665
|
10%
|
$0.049
|
—%
|
Equity Options
|
3,062
|
—%
|
$0.12
|
(5)%
The third quarter of 2019 included 64 trading days for commodities, other financials and cash equities and equity options and 66 days for interest rates. The third quarter of 2018 included 63 trading days for commodities, other financials and cash equities and equity options and 65 days for interest rates.
Other Matters
- The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2019 was 16%.
- Operating cash flow through the third quarter was $1.9 billion, up from $1.7 billion one year ago. Through the third quarter of 2019, free cash flow was $1.7 billion.
- Unrestricted cash was $655 million and outstanding debt was $7.8 billion as of September 30, 2019.
- Through the third quarter of 2019, ICE repurchased $1.1 billion of its common stock and paid $467 million in dividends.
Financial Guidance
- ICE's fourth quarter 2019 GAAP operating expenses are expected to be in a range of $637 million to $647 million and adjusted operating expenses(1) are expected to be in a range of $562 million to $572 million.
- ICE's fourth quarter 2019 data revenues are expected to be in a range of $555 million to $560 million.
- ICE's interest expense is expected to be $71 million in the fourth quarter.
- ICE's fourth quarter effective tax rate(2) is expected to be in the range of 21.5% to 23.5%.
- ICE's diluted share count for the fourth quarter is expected to be in the range of 557 million to 563 million weighted average shares outstanding.
|
(1) The 2019 Non-GAAP adjusted operating expense excludes $75 million in amortization of acquisition-related intangibles for the fourth quarter of 2019. The GAAP operating expense forecast does not reflect an estimate of acquisition-related transaction and integration costs for the fourth quarter of 2019.
|
(2) This represents fourth quarter 2019 guidance for both the GAAP and non-GAAP effective tax rates but note that the GAAP effective tax rate is more susceptible to diverging from this guidance based on items outside the normal course of business that are adjusted for to derive our non-GAAP results. Such items can be unknown, unpredictable or uncertain, requiring unreasonable efforts to determine with any precision and which could potentially be confusing or misleading.
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
(In millions, except per share amounts)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
Three Months Ended
|
Revenues:
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Transaction and clearing, net
|
$
|
2,698
|
|
$
|
2,522
|
|
$
|
929
|
|
$
|
760
|
|
Data services
|
1,652
|
|
1,576
|
|
553
|
|
530
|
|
Listings
|
336
|
|
332
|
|
114
|
|
112
|
|
Other revenues
|
194
|
|
169
|
|
67
|
|
61
|
|
Total revenues
|
4,880
|
|
4,599
|
|
1,663
|
|
1,463
|
|
Transaction-based expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
Section 31 fees
|
274
|
|
272
|
|
105
|
|
61
|
|
Cash liquidity payments, routing and clearing
|
702
|
|
656
|
|
222
|
|
202
|
|
Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses
|
3,904
|
|
3,671
|
|
1,336
|
|
1,200
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
Compensation and benefits
|
768
|
|
732
|
|
261
|
|
251
|
|
Professional services
|
97
|
|
91
|
|
35
|
|
32
|
|
Acquisition-related transaction and integration costs
|
1
|
|
33
|
|
—
|
|
6
|
|
Technology and communication
|
346
|
|
320
|
|
126
|
|
107
|
|
Rent and occupancy
|
52
|
|
50
|
|
17
|
|
17
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
116
|
|
109
|
|
33
|
|
37
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
473
|
|
429
|
|
158
|
|
148
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
1,853
|
|
1,764
|
|
630
|
|
598
|
|
Operating income
|
2,051
|
|
1,907
|
|
706
|
|
602
|
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
27
|
|
15
|
|
8
|
|
6
|
|
Interest expense
|
(214
|
)
|
(173
|
)
|
(72
|
)
|
(66
|
)
|
Other income, net
|
30
|
|
33
|
|
(2
|
)
|
12
|
|
Other income (expense), net
|
(157
|
)
|
(125
|
)
|
(66
|
)
|
(48
|
)
|
Income before income tax expense
|
1,894
|
|
1,782
|
|
640
|
|
554
|
|
Income tax expense
|
387
|
|
381
|
|
103
|
|
89
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
1,507
|
|
$
|
1,401
|
|
$
|
537
|
|
$
|
465
|
|
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
|
(22
|
)
|
(24
|
)
|
(8
|
)
|
(7
|
)
|
Net income attributable to Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.
|
$
|
1,485
|
|
$
|
1,377
|
|
$
|
529
|
|
$
|
458
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share attributable to Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. common stockholders:
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
2.64
|
|
$
|
2.39
|
|
$
|
0.95
|
|
$
|
0.80
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
2.62
|
|
$
|
2.37
|
|
$
|
0.94
|
|
$
|
0.79
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
563
|
|
577
|
|
559
|
|
572
|
|
Diluted
|
566
|
|
581
|
|
563
|
|
576
|
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(In millions)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
As of
|
As of
|
|
September 30, 2019
|
December 31, 2018
|
Assets:
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
655
|
|
$
|
724
|
|
Short-term restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
945
|
|
818
|
|
Customer accounts receivable, net
|
1,056
|
|
953
|
|
Margin deposits, guaranty funds and delivery contracts receivable
|
65,988
|
|
63,955
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
227
|
|
242
|
|
Total current assets
|
68,871
|
|
66,692
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
1,505
|
|
1,241
|
|
Other non-current assets:
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
13,310
|
|
13,085
|
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
10,330
|
|
10,462
|
|
Long-term restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
389
|
|
330
|
|
Other non-current assets
|
934
|
|
981
|
|
Total other non-current assets
|
24,963
|
|
24,858
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
95,339
|
|
$
|
92,791
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Equity:
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
$
|
543
|
|
$
|
521
|
|
Section 31 fees payable
|
34
|
|
105
|
|
Accrued salaries and benefits
|
228
|
|
280
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
247
|
|
135
|
|
Short-term debt
|
1,329
|
|
951
|
|
Margin deposits, guaranty funds and delivery contracts payable
|
65,988
|
|
63,955
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
165
|
|
161
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
68,534
|
|
66,108
|
|
Non-current liabilities:
|
|
|
Non-current deferred tax liability, net
|
2,281
|
|
2,337
|
|
Long-term debt
|
6,496
|
|
6,490
|
|
Accrued employee benefits
|
197
|
|
204
|
|
Non-current operating lease liability
|
287
|
|
—
|
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
287
|
|
350
|
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
9,548
|
|
9,381
|
|
Total liabilities
|
78,082
|
|
75,489
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
Redeemable non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries
|
72
|
|
71
|
|
Equity:
|
|
|
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stockholders’ equity:
|
|
|
Common stock
|
6
|
|
6
|
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
(3,538
|
)
|
(2,354
|
)
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
11,706
|
|
11,547
|
|
Retained earnings
|
9,335
|
|
8,317
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(348
|
)
|
(315
|
)
|
Total Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stockholders’ equity
|
17,161
|
|
17,201
|
|
Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries
|
24
|
|
30
|
|
Total equity
|
17,185
|
|
17,231
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
95,339
|
|
$
|
92,791
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation
We use non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate our performance and in making financial and operational decisions. When viewed in conjunction with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliation, we believe that our presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and a greater understanding of factors affecting our financial condition and results of operations than GAAP measures alone. In addition, we believe the presentation of these measures is useful to investors for period-to-period comparison of results because the items described below as adjustments to GAAP are not reflective of our core business performance. These financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP financial measures and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We use these adjusted results because we believe they more clearly highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP financial measures, since these measures eliminate from our results specific financial items that have less bearing on our core operating performance. We strongly recommend that investors review the GAAP financial measures and additional non-GAAP information included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, including our consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto.
Adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income attributable to ICE common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share and free cash flow for the periods presented below are calculated by adding or subtracting the adjustments described below, which are not reflective of our cash operations and core business performance, and their related income tax effect and other tax adjustments (in millions, except for per share amounts):
|
Adjusted Operating Income, Operating Margin and Operating Expense Reconciliation
|
(In millions)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
Trading and Clearing
|
|
Data and Listings
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Three Months
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses
|
$669
|
$558
|
|
$667
|
$642
|
|
$1,336
|
$1,200
|
Total operating expenses
|
255
|
230
|
|
375
|
368
|
|
630
|
598
|
Less: Acquisition-related success fees
|
—
|
5
|
|
—
|
—
|
|
—
|
5
|
Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
|
24
|
19
|
|
55
|
53
|
|
79
|
72
|
Adjusted total operating expenses
|
$231
|
$206
|
|
$320
|
$315
|
|
$551
|
$521
|
Operating income
|
$414
|
$328
|
|
$292
|
$274
|
|
$706
|
$602
|
Adjusted operating income
|
$438
|
$352
|
|
$347
|
$327
|
|
$785
|
$679
|
Operating margin
|
62%
|
59%
|
|
44%
|
43%
|
|
53%
|
50%
|
Adjusted operating margin
|
65%
|
63%
|
|
52%
|
51%
|
|
59%
|
57%
|
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to ICE and EPS
|
(In millions)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
Three Months Ended
|
Net income attributable to ICE
|
$
|
529
|
|
$
|
458
|
|
Add: Acquisition-related success fees
|
—
|
|
5
|
|
Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
|
79
|
|
72
|
|
Add: Impairment of CAT promissory notes
|
16
|
|
—
|
|
Less: Income tax effect for the above items
|
(25
|
)
|
(19
|
)
|
Less: Deferred tax adjustment from U.S. tax rate reduction
|
—
|
|
(12
|
)
|
Less: Other tax adjustments
|
—
|
|
(13
|
)
|
Adjusted net income attributable to ICE
|
$
|
599
|
|
$
|
491
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE
|
$
|
0.94
|
|
$
|
0.79
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE
|
$
|
1.06
|
|
$
|
0.85
|
|
Free Cash Flow Calculation
|
(In millions)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
Nine months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
Cash flow from operations
|
$1,882
|
$1,735
|
Less: Capital expenditures and capitalized software development costs
|
(203)
|
(161)
|
Add: Section 31 fees, net
|
70
|
117
|
Free cash flow
|
$1,749
|
$1,691