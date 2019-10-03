Intercontinental Exchange Reports September Statistics

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, today reported September trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at http://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.
“We are pleased to report strong third quarter performance, with volume and open interest growth in every asset class across our markets,” said Ben Jackson, President of Intercontinental Exchange. “Our deep and liquid futures markets are critical in meeting the needs of our commercial customers for precise and efficient risk management,” Jackson added.
3Q19 and September highlights include:
- Energy:
- Record oil average daily volume (ADV) of 2.1M lots in September and record oil open interest (OI) of 13.1M lots reached on September 24, 2019
- Brent ADV up 15% y/y in 3Q19 and up 19% y/y in September
- Gasoil ADV up 7% y/y in 3Q19 and up 10% y/y in September
- Other crude & refined products ADV up 23% y/y in 3Q19 and record ADV in September up 28% y/y; OI up 19% y/y
- Record European natural gas ADV up 63% y/y in 3Q19 and up 37% y/y in September; OI +19% y/y
- Record total energy futures OI of 29.9M lots reached on September 25, 2019
- Record total natural gas futures OI of 16.7M lots reached on September 25, 2019
- Record North American basis market OI of 9.4M lots reached on September 30, 2019
- Agriculture & Metals
- Sugar ADV up 6% y/y in 3Q19 and record ADV in September up 11% y/y; OI up 8% y/y
- Cocoa ADV up 15% y/y in 3Q19 and up 35% y/y in September; OI up 11% y/y
- Cotton ADV up 6% y/y in 3Q19
- Equities & Interest Rates
- MSCI ADV up 24% y/y in 3Q19 and up 4% y/y in September
- Sterling ADV up 11% y/y in 3Q19 and up 16% y/y in September; OI up 87% y/y
- Record Sterling OI of 18.4M lots reached on September 17, 2019
