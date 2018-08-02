 Skip to main Content
Intercontinental Exchange Reports Second Quarter 2018

Date 02/08/2018

  • Record second quarter revenues of $1.2 billion, +6% y/y 
  • GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.78, +10% y/y 
  • Adj. Diluted EPS of $0.90, +18% y/y 
  • Operating Margin of 53%, +1 pt. y/y; Adj. operating margin of 60%, +2 pts. y/y 
  • Through 2Q18, over $1 billion returned to stockholders, +47% y/y 


Jeffrey C. Sprecher, Chairman & CEO, said, 

“We are pleased to report our second quarter results, which extend our track record of execution and growth. We reported another quarter of record revenues and double-digit EPS growth, as strong results in our data and listings segment were complemented by double-digit revenue growth in our trading and clearing segment. As we continue to innovate, customer demand for our unique content, our secure distribution and our global benchmark contracts has never been stronger." 

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listing services, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2018. For the quarter ended June 30, 2018, consolidated net income attributable to ICE was $455 million on $1.2 billion of consolidated revenues less transaction-based expenses. Second quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.78. Adjusted net income was $525 million in the second quarter and adjusted diluted EPS were $0.90, up 18% year-over-year. Please refer to the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release for more information on our adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, organic data revenue and free cash flow.

Scott A. Hill, ICE CFO, added: "In the first half of 2018, we grew revenues, expanded margins and generated over $1.2 billion of operating cash flow. We returned over $1 billion of capital to stockholders in 2018 while also continuing to invest and position our business for future growth. As we look to the second half of the year, we are excited about the array of growth opportunities ahead and our ability to generate value for stockholders."

             

Second Quarter 2018 Business Highlights
             
    Net   Op   Adj Op

$ (in millions)

   Revenue   Margin   Margin
             
Data & Listings   $ 637   41 %   52 %
Trading & Clearing   $ 609   64 %   68 %
Consolidated   $ 1,246   53 %   60 %
             

Second quarter, consolidated net revenues were $1.2 billion, up 6% year-over-year. Data and listings revenues in the second quarter were $637 million and trading and clearing net revenues were $609 million. Consolidated operating expenses were $591 million for the second quarter of 2018. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating expenses were $503 million. Consolidated operating income for the second quarter was $655 million and the operating margin was 53%. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating income for the second quarter was $743 million and the adjusted operating margin was 60%.

Data and Listings Segment Results

Second quarter data and listings revenues were $637 million, including data revenues of $526 million, up 1% year-over-year, negatively impacted by the divestiture of Trayport in the fourth quarter of 2017, and listings revenues of $111 million, up 2% year-over-year, negatively impacted by the divestiture of NYSE Governance Services in the second quarter of 2017. On an organic, constant currency basis(1), segment revenues were up 4% with data revenues up 4% year-over-year and listings revenues up 5% year-over-year. Data and listings operating expenses were $373 million and on an adjusted basis, were $308 million in the second quarter. Segment operating income for the second quarter was $264 million and the operating margin was 41%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $329 million and the adjusted operating margin was 52%.

                 
                Organic
                Const
$ (in millions)   2Q18   % Chg   Organic  

Curr(1)
Revenue:                
Pricing and Analytics   $ 262   8 %   8 %   7 %
Exchange Data     144   1 %   %   %
Desktops and Connectivity     120   (12 )%   3 %   2 %
Data Total     526   1 %   4 %   4 %
Listings     111   2 %   5 %   5 %
Segment Revenue   $ 637   1 %   4 %   4 %
                         
(1)   Net revenues in constant currency are calculated holding both the pound sterling and euro at the average exchange rate from 2Q17, 1.2793 and 1.1004, respectively. References to organic growth excludes businesses that have been acquired, divested or discontinued that significantly impact the comparable periods. For 2Q18 and 2Q17, $10 million and $27 million of data revenues were excluded from organic growth, respectively, and $3 million of listings revenues were excluded from 2Q17.
     

Trading and Clearing Segment Results

Second quarter trading and clearing net revenues were $609 million, up 11% from one year ago. Trading and clearing operating expenses were $218 million and adjusted operating expenses were $195 million in the second quarter. Segment operating income for the second quarter was $391 million and the operating margin was 64%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $414 million and the adjusted operating margin was 68%.

         
$ (in millions)   2Q18   % Chg
Revenue, net:        
Energy   $ 250   8 %
Ags & metals     74   20 %
Financials(1)     94   7 %
Cash equities & equity options     79   6 %
OTC & other transaction(2)     57   26 %
Other revenue(3)     55   12 %
Segment Revenue   $ 609   11 %
         
(1)   Financials includes interest rates and other financial futures and options.
(2)   OTC & Other transaction includes physical energy, fixed income execution and CDS execution and clearing.
(3)   Other revenue includes interest income on certain clearing margin deposits, regulatory penalties and fines, fees for use of our facilities, regulatory fees charged to member organizations of our U.S. securities exchanges, designated market maker service fees, exchange member fees, and agriculture grading and certification fees.
     
  • Energy futures and options revenue in the second quarter increased 8% year-over-year driven by a 11% increase in rate per contract (RPC), partially offset by a 5% decline in average daily volume (ADV).
  • Ags and metals futures and options revenue in the second quarter increased 20% year-over-year driven by a 13% increase in ADV and 4% increase in RPC.
  • Financials futures and options revenue in the second quarter increased 7% year-over-year driven by a 2% increase in ADV and a 5% increase in RPC.
  • U.S. cash equities and equity options revenue in the second quarter increased 6% year-over-year driven by a 35% increase in equity options ADV and a 5% increase in U.S. Cash Equities RPC.
  • OTC and other transaction revenues in the second quarter were up 26% year-over-year driven by a 19% increase in CDS clearing revenue in the second quarter and the addition of BondPoint.
         
    ADV    
    (lots in thousands)   RPC
    2Q18   % Chg   2Q18   % Chg
Energy   2,741   (5 )%   $ 1.43   11 %
Ags & metals   480   13 %   $ 2.42   4 %
Financials   2,902   2 %   $ 0.49   5 %
Interest Rates   2,473   8 %   $ 0.39   9 %
Other Financials   429   (22 )%   $ 1.06   13 %
Total Futures & Options   6,123       $ 1.06   9 %
                 
Cash Equities   1,584   (3 )%   $ 0.053   5 %
Equity Options   3,095   35 %   $ 0.13   (19 )%
                 
The second quarter of 2018 included 64 trading days for commodities, other financials, cash equities and equity options and 64 trading days for interest rates. The second quarter of 2017 included 63 trading days for commodities, other financials, cash equities and equity options and 63 trading days for interest rates.
 

Other Matters

  • The effective tax rate for the second quarter was 24%.
  • Through the second quarter, ICE repurchased approximately $759 million of its common stock and paid $279 million in dividends.
  • Unrestricted cash was $532 million and outstanding debt was $6.9 billion as of June 30, 2018.
  • Operating cash flow through the second quarter was $1.24 billion compared to $1.10 billion one year ago. Through the second quarter, free cash flow was $1.05 billion, up 17% from $898 million one year ago.

Financial Guidance

  • ICE's third quarter 2018 data revenues are expected to be in a range of $530 million to $532 million.
  • ICE's fourth quarter 2018 data revenues are expected to be in a range of $538 million to $542 million.
  • ICE's third quarter 2018 GAAP operating expenses are expected to be in a range of $590 million to $600 million and adjusted operating expenses(1) are expected to be in a range of $520 million to $525 million.
  • ICE's full year 2018 GAAP operating expenses are expected to be in a range of $2,355 million to $2,365 million and adjusted operating expenses(1) are expected to be in a range of $2,040 million to $2,050 million.
  • ICE's interest expense is expected to be $67 million in the third quarter and $73 million in the fourth quarter.
  • ICE's diluted share count for the third quarter is expected to be in the range of 575 million to 577 million weighted average shares outstanding and 577 million to 582 million for the full year, including only share repurchases completed through July 31, 2018.
(1)   The 2018 Non-GAAP adjusted operating expense excludes $73 million in amortization of acquisition-related intangibles for the third quarter of 2018 and $283 million for the full year. The GAAP operating expense forecast does not reflect an estimate of acquisition-related transaction and integration costs for the third quarter of 2018.
     

Earnings Conference Call Information

ICE will hold a conference call today, August 2, at 8:30 a.m. ET to review its second quarter 2018 financial results. A live audio webcast of the earnings call will be available on the company's website at www.theice.com in the investor relations section. Participants may also listen via telephone by dialing 888-317-6003 from the United States, 866-284-3684 from Canada or 412-317-6061 from outside of the United States and Canada. Telephone participants are required to provide the participant entry number 2600358 and are recommended to call 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The call will be archived on the company's website for replay.

The conference call for the third quarter 2018 earnings has been scheduled for October 31, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Please refer to the Investor Relations website at www.ir.theice.com for additional information.

Historical futures, options and cash ADV, rate per contract, open interest data and CDS cleared information can be found at: http://ir.theice.com/investors-and-media/supplemental-volume-info/default.aspx

         
Consolidated Statements of Income
(In millions, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
         
    Six Months Ended   Three Months Ended
    June 30,   June 30,
Revenues:   2018 2017   2018 2017
Transaction and clearing, net   $ 1,762   $ 1,615     $ 864   $ 817  
Data services   1,046   1,041     526   521  
Listings   220   217     111   109  
Other revenues   108   94     55   49  
Total revenues   3,136   2,967     1,556   1,496  
Transaction-based expenses:            
Section 31 fees   211   183     90   92  
Cash liquidity payments, routing and clearing   454   438     220   224  
Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses   2,471   2,346     1,246   1,180  
Operating expenses:            
Compensation and benefits   481   483     241   236  
Professional services   59   64     29   32  
Acquisition-related transaction and integration costs   27   23     15   9  
Technology and communication   213   195     108   97  
Rent and occupancy   33   35     16   17  
Selling, general and administrative   72   79     39   38  
Depreciation and amortization   281   276     143   142  
Total operating expenses   1,166   1,155     591   571  
Operating income   1,305   1,191     655   609  
Other income (expense):            
Interest expense   (107 ) (90 )   (55 ) (45 )
Other income, net   30   191     11   3  
Other income (expense), net   (77 ) 101     (44 ) (42 )
Income before income tax expense   1,228   1,292     611   567  
Income tax expense   292   354     149   140  
Net income   $ 936   $ 938     $ 462   $ 427  
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest   (17 ) (16 )   (7 ) (8 )
Net income attributable to Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.   $ 919   $ 922     $ 455   $ 419  
             
Earnings per share attributable to Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. common stockholders:            
Basic   $ 1.59   $ 1.56     $ 0.79   $ 0.71  
Diluted   $ 1.58   $ 1.55     $ 0.78   $ 0.71  
Weighted average common shares outstanding:            
Basic   580   593     578   591  
Diluted   583   597     581   595  
Dividend per share   $ 0.48   $ 0.40     $ 0.24   $ 0.20  
                             
         
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
         
    As of   As of
    June 30, 2018   December 31, 2017
Assets:        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 532     $ 535  
Short-term restricted cash and cash equivalents   817     769  
Customer accounts receivable, net   1,049     903  
Margin deposits, guaranty funds, and delivery contracts receivable   54,991     51,222  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   171     133  
Total current assets   57,560     53,562  
Property and equipment, net   1,220     1,246  
Other non-current assets:        
Goodwill   12,484     12,216  
Other intangible assets, net   10,223     10,269  
Long-term restricted cash and cash equivalents   331     264  
Other non-current assets   1,029     707  
Total other non-current assets   24,067     23,456  
Total assets   $ 82,847     $ 78,264  
         
Liabilities and Equity:        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   $ 405     $ 462  
Section 31 fees payable   209     128  
Accrued salaries and benefits   150     227  
Deferred revenue   372     125  
Short-term debt   2,645     1,833  
Margin deposits, guaranty funds, and delivery contracts payable   54,991     51,222  
Other current liabilities   122     178  
Total current liabilities   58,894     54,175  
Non-current liabilities:        
Non-current deferred tax liability, net   2,284     2,298  
Long-term debt   4,271     4,267  
Accrued employee benefits   235     243  
Other non-current liabilities   323     296  
Total non-current liabilities   7,113     7,104  
Total liabilities   66,007     61,279  
Equity:        
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stockholders’ equity:        
Common stock   6     6  
Treasury stock, at cost   (1,911 )   (1,076 )
Additional paid-in capital   11,477     11,392  
Retained earnings   7,498     6,858  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (265 )   (223 )
Total Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stockholders’ equity   16,805     16,957  
Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries   35     28  
Total equity   16,840     16,985  
Total liabilities and equity   $ 82,847     $ 78,264  
                 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation

We use non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate our performance and in making financial and operational decisions. When viewed in conjunction with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliation, we believe that our presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and a greater understanding of factors affecting our financial condition and results of operations than GAAP measures alone. In addition, we believe the presentation of these measures is useful to investors for period-to-period comparison of results because the items described below as adjustments to GAAP are not reflective of our core business performance. These financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP financial measures and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We use these adjusted results because we believe they more clearly highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP financial measures, since these measures eliminate from our results specific financial items that have less bearing on our core operating performance. We strongly recommend that investors review the GAAP financial measures and additional non-GAAP information included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, including our consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto.

Adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income attributable to ICE common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share, organic data revenue and free cash flow for the periods presented below are calculated by adding or subtracting the adjustments described below, which are not reflective of our cash operations and core business performance, and their related income tax effect and other tax adjustments (in millions, except for per share amounts):

                         

Adjusted Operating Income, Operating Margin and Operating Expense Reconciliation

(In millions)

(Unaudited)
                         
    Trading and Clearing   Data and Listings    
    Segment   Segment   Consolidated
    Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
    June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
    2018   2017   2018   2017   2018   2017
Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses   $ 609     $ 550     $ 637     $ 630     $ 1,246     $ 1,180  
Total operating expenses   $ 218     $ 197     $ 373     $ 374     $ 591     $ 571  
Less: Interactive Data transaction and integration costs                 12       8  

 

   12       8  
Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles     15       16       53       51       68       67  
Less: Impairment of exchange registration intangible assets on closure of ICE Futures Canada and ICE Clear Canada     4                         4        
Less: Impairment on divestiture of NYSE Governance Services                       6             6  
Less: Employee severance costs related to ICE Futures Canada and ICE Clear Canada operations     4                         4        
Adjusted total operating expenses   $ 195     $ 181     $ 308     $ 309     $ 503     $ 490  
Operating income   $ 391     $ 353     $ 264     $ 256     $ 655     $ 609  
Adjusted operating income   $ 414     $ 369     $ 329     $ 321     $ 743     $ 690  
Operating margin     64 %     64 %     41 %     41 %     53 %     52 %
Adjusted operating margin     68 %     67 %     52 %     51 %     60 %     58 %
                                                 
         
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to ICE and EPS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
         
    Three Months   Three Months
    Ended June   Ended June
    30, 2018   30, 2017
Net income attributable to ICE   $ 455     $ 419  
Add: Interactive Data transaction and integration costs   12     8  
Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles   68     67  
Add: Impairment of exchange registration intangible assets on closure of ICE Futures Canada and ICE Clear Canada   4      
Add: Employee severance costs related to ICE Futures Canada and ICE Clear Canada operations   4      
Add: Impairment on divestiture of NYSE Governance Services       6  
Add: Foreign exchange loss and transaction expenses on sale of Cetip       9  
(Less): Income tax effect for the above items   (23 )   (60 )
Add: Deferred tax adjustment on acquisition-related intangibles   5      
Adjusted net income attributable to ICE   $ 525     $ 449  
         
Diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE   $ 0.78     $ 0.71  
         
Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE   $ 0.90     $ 0.76  
                 
         
GAAP to Organic Data Revenue
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
         
    2Q18   2Q17
Data Revenue (as reported)   $ 526     $ 521  
Adjusted for:        
2017 Divestitures & wind down of acq. businesses(1)           (27 )
Acquisitions(2)     (10 )      
Organic Data Revenue   $ 516     $ 494  
         
FX Impact(3)     (3 )      
Organic, constant currency revenue   $ 513     $ 494  
         
(1)   Includes $19 million of revenue related to the divestiture of Trayport in the fourth quarter of 2017 and $8 million of revenue related to the wind down of acquired business. Wind down of acquired businesses includes the discontinuation of certain businesses acquired as part of a larger acquisitions that are no longer strategic for the company. These include the anticipated 2018 erosion of legacy SPSE customers who can no longer use IDC & SPSE as their primary and secondary source of data and the impact of exiting certain non-strategic components of the legacy IDC 7-Ticks business.
(2)   Includes revenues from TMX, ICE BofAML, NGX and BondPoint.
(3)   Net revenues in constant currency are calculated holding both the pound sterling and euro at the average exchange rate from 2Q17, 1.2793 and 1.1004, respectively. For the three months ending June 30, 2018, 6% of our data revenues were billed in pounds sterling and 4% in euros. For the three months ending June 30, 2017, 9% of our data revenues were billed in pounds sterling and 3% in euros.
     
         
Free Cash Flow Calculation
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
         
    1H18   1H17
Cash flow from operations   $ 1,236     $ 1,099  
Less: Capital expenditures and capitalized software development costs     (108 )     (150 )
Less: Section 31 fees, net     (80 )     (51 )
Free cash flow   $ 1,048     $ 898  
         

 

 