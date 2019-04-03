Intercontinental Exchange Reports March Statistics

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, today reported March trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at http://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.
“We are pleased to see continued strength in the developing TTF natural gas futures contract, which is becoming the most liquid European natural gas benchmark. Along with the strong volumes in our MSCI and interest rate complexes, it’s the diversity and global nature of our portfolio that helps drive participants to our liquid futures markets for price discovery and risk management,” said Ben Jackson, President of Intercontinental Exchange.
March highlights include:
- Open interest (OI) up 5% y/y
- Total oil OI up 5% y/y
- Interest rate average daily volume (ADV) up 16% y/y, OI up 10% y/y
- TTF nat gas ADV up 156% y/y; OI up 92% y/y
- MSCI ADV up 9% y/y
- NYSE cash equities ADV up 17% y/y; market share up 3.3 pts