Intercontinental Exchange Reports March And First Quarter 2018 Statistics, Including Record Futures Average Daily Volume And Open Interest

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, today reported March and first quarter 2018 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at http://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.
"With record futures volume in the first quarter, 2018 is off to a strong start," said ICE President Ben Jackson. "Whether in crude oil, ags or interest rates, our liquid, global markets enable customers to manage risk during periods of high volatility."
1Q18 highlights include:
- Record Total Futures ADV up 4% y/y; record Futures OI
- Record Total Commodities ADV up 4% y/y
- Record Total Energy futures ADV up 3% y/y, led by record Gasoil ADV up 28% y/y
- Record Ags & Metals futures ADV up 18% y/y, driven by record Sugar futures ADV up 17% y/y, record Cocoa ADV up 20% y/y and record Cotton futures ADV up 23% y/y
- Record Interest Rate futures ADV up 9% y/y, driven by record Sterling ADV up 20% y/y and record Gilt ADV up 13% y/y
- Record MSCI ADV up 46% y/y
- NYSE equity ADV up 9% y/y, equity options up 62% y/y
- Record CDS gross notional cleared up 59% y/y
ICE will report first quarter 2018 earnings on Thursday, May 3, 2018.