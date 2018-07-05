Intercontinental Exchange Reports June And Second Quarter 2018 Statistics

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, today reported June and Second Quarter 2018 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at http://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.
“With increased volatility in oil markets and shifting expectations around global central bank policies, several of our energy, ag and financial contracts reached record volume and open interest levels,” said Ben Jackson, President, Intercontinental Exchange. “On top of last year’s double digit growth in oil futures and options volume, average daily volume reached record levels in the quarter and open interest increased 15%.”
2Q18 highlights include:
- Record Brent Open Interest (OI)
- Record Gasoil OI; ADV up 11% y/y
- Record Oil ADV up 2% y/y; OI up 15% y/y
- Euribor ADV up 21% y/y; OI up 33% y/y
- Record Gilt ADV up 29% y/y
- MSCI ADV up 20% y/y
- Emissions ADV up 105% y/y
- Record Ags & Metals ADV up 13% y/y
- NYSE equity options up 38% y/y
- CDS gross notional cleared up 45% y/y
ICE will report second quarter 2018 earnings on Thursday, August 2, 2018.