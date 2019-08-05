Intercontinental Exchange Reports July Statistics - Average Daily Volume Up 16% y/y And Open Interest Up 6% y/y

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, today reported July trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at http://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.
July highlights Include:
- Energy:
- Brent open interest (OI) up 5% y/y
- Global oil products average daily volume (ADV) up 23% y/y; OI up 23% y/y
- Total natural gas ADV up 22% y/y
- European natural gas ADV up 124% y/y; OI +25% y/y
- Emissions ADV up 33% y/y; OI up 4% y/y
- Record OI reached in total oil futures and options of 13M contracts on 7/25; total oil futures OI up 10% y/y at the end of July
- Agriculture & Metals
- Total agriculture & metals ADV up 7% y/y
- Sugar ADV up 10% y/y
- Coffee ADV up 14% y/y
- Equities & Interest Rates
- Euribor ADV up 59% y/y
- Sterling OI up 40% y/y
- MSCI ADV up 14% y/y