Intercontinental Exchange Reports July 2018 Statistics

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, today reported July 2018 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at http://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.
July highlights include:
- Brent Average Daily Volume (ADV) up 4% y/y; Open Interest (OI) up 11% y/y
- Euribor OI up 32% y/y
- Gilt ADV up 12% y/y; OI up 25% y/y
- MSCI ADV up 34% y/y
- Emissions ADV up 48% y/y; OI up 35% y/y
- Ags & Metals ADV up 8% y/y; OI up 17% y/y
- NYSE equity options up 27% y/y