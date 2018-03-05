Intercontinental Exchange Reports February Statistics - ICE Average Daily Volume (ADV) +16% y/y, Open Interest (OI) +8% y/y

- Interest Rate volume up 37% y/y
- Record Oil ADV up 16% y/y
- Record Agriculture & Metals ADV up 10% y/y
- NYSE Cash Equities ADV up 23% y/y
- Equity Options ADV up 84% y/y
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, today reported February 2018 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at http://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.
Additional February highlights include:
- Record Total Commodities ADV up 5% y/y
- Record Gasoil ADV up 49% y/y
- Record Gilt ADV up 16% y/y
- MSCI ADV up 97% y/y
- Record Fang+™ ADV
- CDS Gross Notional Cleared +131% y/y