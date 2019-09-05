Intercontinental Exchange Reports August Statistics - Average Daily Volume Up 15% Y/Y And Open Interest Up 5% Y/Y

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, today reported August trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at http://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.
August highlights Include:
- Energy
- Brent average daily volume (ADV) up 27% y/y; open interest (OI) up 6% y/y
- Global oil products ADV up 18% y/y; OI up 21% y/y
- Total natural gas ADV up 7% y/y
- European natural gas ADV up 46% y/y; OI +22% y/y
- Record North American basis market OI of 9.2M lots
- Record total energy futures OI of 29.4M lots reached on August 27, 2019
- Agriculture & Metals
- Cocoa ADV up 18% y/y; OI up 11% y/y
- Cotton ADV up 9% y/y
- Record Sugar futures OI of 1.2M lots; sugar futures and options OI up 6% y/y at the end of August
- Equities & Interest Rates
- Euribor ADV up 19% y/y
- Sterling ADV up 13% y/y; record Sterling OI of 14.8M lots, up 41% y/y
- MSCI ADV up 89% y/y