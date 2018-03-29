Intercontinental Exchange Releases 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, today released its annual Corporate Responsibility Report. The report is a comprehensive, 59-page overview of the company’s efforts to support the communities in which it operates, invest in its people, promote principles of good governance, and uphold its commitment to environmental sustainability.
“As we innovate and grow, based on our customers’ evolving needs, our commitment to corporate citizenship and social responsibility remains a consistent pillar,” said Intercontinental Exchange Chairman and CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher. “Through supporting environmental markets, sustainable products, and the work of our customers in communities around the world, we strive to elevate the quality of markets, governance and the world we live in,” Sprecher added.
- From operating the leading global environmental markets, to being the largest listing venue for green ETFs, ICE helps customers lead on a broad range of sustainability initiatives.
- ICE supports a wide array of worthy community and charitable programs, which include many local organizations that are also supported by our employees. In addition, the ICE NYSE Foundation contributes to programs designed to support veterans, humanitarian and financial literacy initiatives, among others.
- As a publicly-traded, Fortune 500 company and the owner of the New York Stock Exchange, strong corporate governance is a critical focus for ICE and at the core of the markets it operates.
“The New York Stock Exchange is proud to be home to the leading companies in the world and to champion the corporate citizenship efforts as examples for others to follow,” said NYSE President Tom Farley. “In order to drive a dialogue and transparency, we highlight the work both the NYSE and these great companies make in our communities to contribute to the advancement of society.”
The 2018 Intercontinental Exchange Corporate Responsibility Report is available on the company’s website at www.intercontinentalexchange.com/about/corporate-responsibility.