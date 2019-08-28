 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
Exchange Forum 2019 - 468x60

Intercontinental Exchange President Ben Jackson To Present At The Barclays Global Financial Services Conference On September 11

Date 28/08/2019

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, announced today that ICE President, Ben Jackson will present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, September 11 at 9:45 a.m. ET. The event will be available live and in replay via webcast and can be accessed in the investor relations section of ICE’s website at http://ir.theice.com/.