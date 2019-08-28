Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, announced today that ICE President, Ben Jackson will present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, September 11 at 9:45 a.m. ET. The event will be available live and in replay via webcast and can be accessed in the investor relations section of ICE’s website at http://ir.theice.com/.
Intercontinental Exchange President Ben Jackson To Present At The Barclays Global Financial Services Conference On September 11
