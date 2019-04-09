Intercontinental Exchange Launches Eight New Regional MSCI Futures Contracts

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses, announced the launch of eight new regional MSCI futures contracts. The new contracts, which started trading yesterday, are listed on ICE Futures U.S. and five expiry months have been listed for each contract: June 2019, September 2019, December 2019, March 2020 and June 2020.
“ICE Futures U.S. has been instrumental in the development of the MSCI derivatives ecosystem. The addition of these products provides our customers with greater flexibility to manage risk in a capital efficient manner, in the deepest pool of MSCI derivatives liquidity,” said Chris Rhodes, Global Head of Financial Derivatives at ICE Futures.
“We are excited to work with ICE as they expand their existing suite with these new index futures,” said George Harrington, Global Head of Futures and Options Licensing at MSCI. “This continued expansion underscores the quality, widespread use and adoption of the MSCI ACWI and MSCI World Indexes.”
The new MSCI futures contracts are listed below:
- MSCI World NTR USD Index
- MSCI North America NTR USD Index
- MSCI Europe NTR USD Index
- MSCI Pacific NTR USD Index
- MSCI USA GTR USD Index
- MSCI Canada GTR USD Index
- MSCI AC Asia ex-Japan NTR USD Index
- MSCI Pacific ex-Japan NTR USD Index
ICE offers a comprehensive set of futures and options on a range of MSCI and FTSE indices, as well as a range of single stock futures and options, which enable customers to hedge against exposure to market volatility.