Intercontinental Exchange Finalizes Acquisition Of Chicago Stock Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of the Chicago Stock Exchange (CHX). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The financial impact of the acquisition is not material to ICE and will not impact capital return plans.
As previously announced CHX will continue to operate as a registered national securities exchange and will benefit from the planned deployment of the NYSE Pillar trading technology in ICE’s Chicago data center. NYSE Pillar will also provide additional functionality for the institutional equity brokerage community in Chicago.