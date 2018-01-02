Intercontinental Exchange Completes Acquisition Of Virtu BondPoint - Expands Fixed Income Market Solutions

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, announced it has completed its acquisition of Virtu BondPoint from Virtu Financial for $400 million in cash.
“We are excited about the addition of BondPoint and the ability to offer additional fixed income execution services,” said ICE President Ben Jackson. “BondPoint is an integrated, automated platform offering one of the broadest sets of fixed income instruments. Combined with our fixed income data and transaction solutions, we will expand our ability to meet the rising global demand for efficiency and information.”
BondPoint is a leading provider of electronic fixed income trading solutions for the buy-side and sell-side offering access to centralized liquidity and automated trade execution services through its alternative trading system (ATS) linking more than 500 financial services firms. BondPoint will become part of ICE’s fixed income trading and data solutions that includes Creditex for CDS markets, ICE Credit Trade for dealer to dealer corporate bond trading, NYSE Bonds for retail bond trading, BondEdge for bond portfolio analytics and ICE’s award-winning fixed income pricing and evaluations for approximately 2.7 million securities, reference data for more than 10 million financial instruments and analytics.