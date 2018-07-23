Intercontinental Exchange Completes Acquisition Of TMC Bonds

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of TMC Bonds LLC. The transaction, which was completed for $685 million in cash, will not have a material impact on 2018 financial results and will not impact capital returns.
TMC Bonds is a premier fixed income marketplace, supporting anonymous trading across multiple protocols, including click-to-trade and request-for-quote (RFQ). It will complement ICE’s suite of fixed income execution protocols and data solutions for various asset classes including Municipals, Corporates, Treasuries, Agencies and Certificates of Deposit.
“We are working closely with our customers to provide more choice in how they access liquidity in the global bond market, which makes TMC Bonds a natural fit and complements our fixed income offerings,” said ICE President Ben Jackson. “Our focus on innovation, efficiency and transparency aligns with TMC’s unique solutions for the evolving fixed income market.”
ICE’s financial advisors were BofA Merrill Lynch and Citi and legal advisors were Shearman & Sterling LLP and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP. TMC’s financial advisor was Broadhaven Capital Partners, LLC and legal advisor was WilmerHale.