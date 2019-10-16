 Skip to main Content
Intercontinental Exchange Completes Acquisition Of The Merrill Lynch Option Volatility Estimate (MOVE) Index From Bank Of America Merrill Lynch

Date 16/10/2019

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, today announced it has completed its acquisition of a family of U.S. fixed income volatility indices from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

The acquired indices include the Merrill Lynch Option Volatility Estimate (“MOVE”) Index ‒ a well-recognized indicator of U.S. interest rate volatility that is often referred to as the “VIX for Bonds.” MOVE measures the implied yield volatility of a basket of one-month over-the-counter options on 2-year, 5-year, 10-year and 30-year Treasuries. Other indices in the family track different option expiries, as well as versions that measure volatility in the U.S. interest rate swap market.

The implied yield volatilities used to compile the indices are provided by ICE Data Derivatives, Inc., an affiliate of ICE Data Indices, LLC, and are based on mid-implied volatilities for at-the-money bond options and swaptions. Effective with the transition to ICE Data Indices, the indices are now being published in near real-time, starting at 9 a.m. ET. End of day closing levels for the indices are based on mid-implied volatilities calculated as of 3 p.m. ET.

The acquired indices, listed below, have been rebranded ICE BofAML Indices and are now part of ICE Data Indices’ comprehensive family of more than 5,000 global fixed income, equity, commodity and currency indices that leverage ICE Data Services’ pricing, reference data and analytics solutions.

Ticker

    

Rebranded Name

    

Prior Name

MOVE

    

ICE BofAML U.S. Bond Market Option Volatility Estimate Index

    

Merrill Lynch Option Volatility Estimate MOVE Index

MOVE3M

    

ICE BofAML U.S. Bond Market 3 month Option Volatility Estimate Index

    

Merrill Lynch Option Volatility Estimate 3 Month

MOVE6M

    

ICE BofAML U.S. Bond Market 6 month Option Volatility Estimate Index

    

Merrill Lynch Option Volatility Estimate 6 Month

SMOVE1M

    

ICE BofAML U.S. Swap Market Option Volatility Estimate Index

    

Merrill Lynch Swaption Option Volatility Estimate 1 Month

SMOVE3M

    

ICE BofAML U.S. Swap Market 3-month Option Volatility Estimate Index

    

Merrill Lynch Swaption Option Volatility Estimate 3 Month

SMOVE6M

    

ICE BofAML U.S. Swap Market 6-month Option Volatility Estimate Index

    

Merrill Lynch Swaption Option Volatility Estimate 6 Month

 