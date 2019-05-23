 Skip to main Content
Intercontinental Exchange Chairman And CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher To Present At The Sandler O’Neill Global Exchange And Brokerage Conference On June 6

Date 23/05/2019

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, announced today that ICE Chairman and CEO, Jeffrey C. Sprecher will present at the Sandler O’Neill Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference on Thursday, June 6 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The event will be available live and in replay via webcast and can be accessed in the investor relations section of ICE’s website at http://ir.theice.com/.