Intercontinental Exchange Announces Record Trading Across Multiple Contracts

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, today noted significant records in trading across multiple markets on ICE Futures on September 16, 2019.
“When global events foster spikes in uncertainty, ICE’s markets provide open, transparent platforms for participants to trade, manage risk and hedge with our futures and options contracts,” said Ben Jackson, President of Intercontinental Exchange.
New daily volume records set on September 16, 2019 include the following:
- Record Total Futures and Options of 12.83 million lots, versus the previous daily volume record of 11.32 million set on May 29, 2018.
- Record Total Energy Futures and Options of 6.33 million lots, versus the previous record of 4.89 million on November 14, 2018.
- New daily volume record for Brent Futures and Options of 3.12 million, versus the previous daily volume record of 2.12 million set on November 30, 2016.
- Record volume in Low Sulphur Gasoil Futures and Options with 904,637 lots traded, versus 896,111 lots on February 7, 2018.
- Record volume in ICE WTI Crude with 686,414 lots traded, versus 504,000 lots set on January 28, 2011.
- Record daily volume in Three Month Sterling Options with 1.73 million lots traded, versus 1.39 million lots on June 13, 2014. A new open interest record for Sterling Futures and Options was set on September 16, 2019 of 18.26 million.
- Record daily volume in ICE’s global MSCI complex of 1.41 million lots, versus 1.33 million lots set on March 11, 2019. This includes a new daily volume record for the MSCI Emerging Markets Index Future, which traded a record 978,680 lots, versus the previous record of 966,563 lots set on December 17, 2018.