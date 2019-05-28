Intercontinental Exchange Announces Record Open Interest In Global Energy Futures

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, today announced record open interest of over 29 million contracts in its global energy futures complex, on May 23, 2019. The record level of open interest held by market participants is being driven by ICE’s global oil and European natural gas futures business.
“As global energy markets continue to advance and evolve, open interest across our global energy futures complex is building,” said Ben Jackson, President of Intercontinental Exchange. “The diversity of our energy platform, which offers a suite of products spanning global oil, natural gas, power and environmental markets, is increasingly critical to the risk management and price of discovery needs of our customer base.”
Open interest records include:
- Total energy futures of 29.1 million contracts
- Total oil futures including refined products of 8.5 million contracts
- European natural gas futures of 1.7 million contracts
As the world’s leading energy marketplace, ICE offers benchmark futures and options contracts across global markets, including oil (Brent, WTI and Platts Dubai), natural gas (Henry Hub, Dutch TTF, NBP and JKM LNG), power and emissions.