Intercontinental Exchange Announces Open Interest Record In Sterling Futures

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, today announced that the ICE Three Month Short Sterling Futures contract achieved two consecutive open interest records of 3,896,252 contracts on 16 March 2018 and 3,867,976 contracts on 15 March 2018. The previous open interest record was 3,801,867 contracts set in July 2007.
ICE’s interest rate franchise has seen a strong start to 2018 as market participants turn to ICE’s market to manage their UK and EU interest rate exposure. At the end of February average daily volume (ADV) across the ICE Interest Rates complex was 2.7 million contracts, up 37% y/y. The ICE Euribor contract has also seen strong momentum in 2018 amid strong Eurozone growth with Euribor futures ADV reaching 1 million contracts in February, up 37% y/y, and open interest up 49%. In 2017, volume grew 27% y/y across ICE’s Interest Rates complex.