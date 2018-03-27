Intercontinental Exchange Announces Marketing And Communications Leadership As Kelly Loeffler Prepares To Depart At The End Of 2018

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, announced today that Kelly Loeffler, the company’s longtime head of communications, marketing and investor relations, will depart at the end of 2018, concluding 16 years with the company.
In preparation for Loeffler’s departure, which will follow a transition period, ICE has added three senior executives, Warren Gardiner, Josh King and Russ Rubino, to lead the company’s investor relations, communications and marketing functions, respectively. In addition, Brookly McLaughlin, head of corporate affairs and sustainability, and Claire Miller, head of communications for Europe & Asia, will continue to provide leadership in their respective roles.
- Gardiner leads ICE’s investor relations function and was appointed to that role in July 2017. Gardiner brings 10 years’ experience as an equity research analyst covering the information services and financial services sector. He joined ICE from Evercore ISI.
- King leads the North American communications team. King joined in January 2018 from First Data Corporation where he led communications and corporate affairs. He previously held similar roles at Willis Group Holdings and The Hartford Financial Services Group and served in the White House as Director of Production for Presidential Events.
- Rubino joined from Nasdaq in 2016 and brings over 25 years of marketing experience. He previously served in marketing roles at General Electric, MF Global and TIAA.
Loeffler has played a role at every stage of ICE’s growth since joining the company in 2002. From its roots as a startup to becoming a Fortune 500 company, Loeffler, a member of ICE’s Executive Management Committee, has led all aspects of ICE’s investor relations, communications, marketing strategy, brand, digital platforms and sustainability efforts, among many other contributions.
“As one of the few people who has been at ICE longer than Kelly, I watched her arrive in 2002 and lay the groundwork for our award-winning investor relations program that both prepared us for our IPO in 2005 and helped us evolve our investor and external communications ever since,” said Chuck Vice, Intercontinental Exchange Vice Chairman. “Over the course of her tenure, Kelly helped to integrate our acquired brands and build a unified marketing function to promote ICE globally.”
“It’s impossible to overstate Kelly’s contributions to ICE’s growth,” said Scott Hill, Intercontinental Exchange CFO. “Kelly has been an integral member of our management team and served as a key link to our investors, while mentoring countless employees over the years. She has earned this opportunity to step back and pursue the interests that she put on hold to help build our company. She’s assembled a strong team that will continue to drive us forward.”