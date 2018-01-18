Intercontinental Exchange And Blockstream Launch Consolidated Data Feed For Cryptocurrencies

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, and Blockstream, a leader in blockchain technologies and financial cryptography, announced today the launch of the Cryptocurrency Data Feed. ICE Data Services’ new feed offers real-time cryptocurrency information and will initially include data from more than 15 cryptocurrency exchange venues globally. The exclusive agreement between ICE Data Services and Blockstream offers extensive coverage of prices and order book data for bitcoin and several other leading cryptocurrencies.
“With the broad array of cryptocurrencies and exchanges, and given the price variances between exchanges, it’s critical that investors have a comprehensive source of pricing information,” said ICE Data Services President and COO, Lynn Martin. “We’re excited to work with Blockstream, which is focused on bringing institutional-quality data to the market, and we look forward to expanding the feed and our strategic relationship with Blockstream over time.”
The Cryptocurrency Data Feed is a multi-asset and multi-venue data feed capturing the majority of cryptocurrency exchange trading volume for leading cryptocurrencies measured against the U.S. Dollar and other major currency pairs. Blockstream works with cryptocurrency exchanges around the world and consolidates the disparate data sets into a normalized and standardized data source that includes real-time and historical trade information, as well as other relevant order book data such as quantities, prices, currencies, and timestamps. This is designed to enable ICE Data Services’ customers to receive global market representative trading data in a real-time feed with high quality information.
“At Blockstream, we build technologies that help cryptocurrency to reach its full potential. Our work on the Cryptocurrency Data Feed is providing improved cryptocurrency market data through information sharing via our open, collaborative working relationships with cryptocurrency exchanges around the world,” said Adam Back, CEO of Blockstream. “We are excited to work closely with ICE and cryptocurrency exchanges globally to deliver this data service that we believe will significantly reduce the barriers to broader trading of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.”
ICE Data Services’ state-of-the-art, low-latency Consolidated Feed will be the exclusive delivery mechanism. The ICE Data Services Consolidated Feed provides access to over 450 normalized real-time market data feeds and is part of ICE’s Connectivity service, which offers highly secure, low latency networks, global colocation and the SFTI Direct Market Access network of over 300 venues and 600+ sources.
For more information about the Cryptocurrency Data Feed, please visit www.theice.com/cryptocurrencies