Intercontinental Exchange Agrees To Acquire Chicago Stock Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the Chicago Stock Exchange (CHX), a full-service stock exchange, including trading, data and corporate listings services. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2018, subject to regulatory approvals. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed, and the financial impact will not be material to ICE or impact capital return plans.
Subject to Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approval, CHX will continue to operate as a registered national securities exchange and will benefit from the planned deployment of the NYSE Pillar trading technology in ICE’s Chicago data center. NYSE Pillar will also provide additional functionality for the institutional equity brokerage community in Chicago.