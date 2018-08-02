Integral Reports 17% Year Over Year Growth Across Market Segments - Integral OCX Average Daily Volumes Reach $35.3 Billion In July

Integral (www.integral.com), the technology partner trusted by leading banks, brokers, and asset managers to help them outperform their competition in the foreign exchange market, reported today average daily volumes (ADV) across Integral platforms totaled $35.3 billion in July 2018. This represents an increase of 17% compared to July 2017, and reflects single count trading volumes originating from BankFXTM, MarginFXTM , InvestorFXTM, and Integral MTFTM in all transaction types, including spot, forwards, and swaps.
No other platform reaches as many, as varied, and as comprehensive a set of FX products and participants as OCX. Banks brokers and asset managers now share direct access to OCX and use this unique liquidity to win market share from their competitors.
OCX is directly cross connected with more than 250 liquidity sources supplying more than 3,000 market making streams in NY4, LD4, and TY3. OCX’s award-winning advanced market design delivers the ultimate in execution performance by combining resting limit orders, market-making streams, and midpoint interest in a single integrated high-performance venue.