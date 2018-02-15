Instone Real Estate Group N.V. Listed On Frankfurt Stock Exchange Today - Residential Property Developer Lists In Prime Standard - Initial Price €21,50

After completing a private placement of seven million new shares, Instone Real Estate Group B.V. (ISIN: NL0012757355) was listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange today. The Essen-based company's shares opened trading at €21,50, following an issue price of €21.50.
The placement was led by Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, BNP PARIBAS, Morgan Stanley and UniCredit Bank. Deutsche Bank is the designated sponsor for Xetra trading. Baader Bank has the role of the specialist on the Börse Frankfurt venue.
According to company information, Instone is one of Germany's leading residential developers. It develops modern, urban residential buildings, refurbishes listed buildings and markets residential units to owner-occupiers, private buy-to-let investors and institutional investors. The company has developed over one million square metres in 26 years, and employs around 240 people at eight locations. As of 30 September 2017, Instone's portfolio comprised 48 development projects with an expected total sales volume of around €3.4 billion and more than 8,000 units. The "Instone" brand was created in 2017 through the merger of formart GmbH & Co. KG and GRK-Holding GmbH.