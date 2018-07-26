ING Turbo Structured Certificates On CD Projekt Shares Newly Listed On GPW

- ING Turbo structured certificates based on CD Projekt shares have been newly listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange on 26 July 2018
- More than 1 thousand structured certificates and bonds are listed in the UTP-W system on GPW for the first time ever
ING Turbo certificates based on CD Projekt shares, which have been newly listed on the Exchange today, allow investors to take advantage of the benefits of turbo certificates resulting from changes in the stock price of the company, which is video game provider and the creator of The Witcher trilogy of world fame. CD Projekt shares participate in WIG20 and the company’s capitalisation in PLN 20.2 billion.[1]
Two ING Turbo certificates on CD Projekt shares will be initially introduced to trading. The certificates are issued by ING N.V. and the price will range between PLN 5 and 6 per certificate depending on changes of the share price of CD Projekt. The low price of the certificates is due to its structure: one certificate corresponds to an investment in 1/10 of a CD Projekt share. The certificates will be traded in the UTP-W system.
Investors who buy ING Turbo certificate have access to 14 Polish and foreign shares (including the stock of the world’s biggest technology companies) and 34 underlying instruments in total.
ING Turbo certificates are investment products which allow investors to make returns to the upside and the downside of the price of the underlying. The underlying of ING Turbo certificates are shares of the biggest Polish and foreign companies, leading indices of selected global exchanges, commodities and currency pairs. ING Turbo certificates use the leverage so the change of the price of the structured product may be much bigger than the change of the price of the underlying. ING Turbo certificates were first issued by ING in the Netherlands in 2008. The product is also available to investors in France, Germany and Poland. The instrument is addressed to active investors and those who accept above-average investment risks.
In addition to the certificates on CD Projekt shares, two Turbo certificates on WIG20, one Turbo certificate on Orange Polska shares and one Turbo certificate on DAX have been newly listed on GPW today.
The number of instruments traded in UTP-W has recently crossed 1 thousand for the first time ever, which is indicative of growing interest of investors and issuers in this market segment.
For more information about the certificates and their structure, visit https://www.gpw.pl/produkty-strukturyzowane and www.ingturbo.pl/akademia.
[1] GPW data as at the close of trading on 25 July 2018.